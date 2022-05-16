Former school janitor faces more charges of indecent exposure, taking indecent liberties with a student

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office brought additional charges against a man who worked under contract as a custodian at Lewisville Middle School in 2021 and who was charged last year with indecent exposure.

Charles Edward Holland, 24, of Winston-Salem, faces 17 additional charges of felony indecent exposure and 14 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student, after an investigation that continued since his original arrest in August of 2021. At that time, Holland was charged with only one count of indecent exposure.

All the indecent exposure charges were made under the law applying to cases where the person charged is over 18 and the victim is younger than 16.

Holland was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $10,000 and a court appearance set for Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said anyone with information on the case can call 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

