Former teacher convicted of sexually abusing high school students. Belews Creek woman gets at least a decade behind bars.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started investigating and tracked down the student, who was 15 at the time. That student told investigators that over the Thanksgiving break in 2019, Kaczmarek contacted him through Snapchat. Chavious said that Kaczmarek asked the student if he wanted food and if he had any plans for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chavious said Kaczmarek went to the student's neighborhood, picked him up and drove him to her house. At the house, Kaczmarek hugged and kissed him and then performed a sexual act on the student. Later, she took off her clothes, took the student into her bedroom and had sex with him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators also tracked down two other male students, one 17 and another 16. Those students told investigators that sometime after the Thanksgiving holiday, Kaczmarek contacted the students through Snapchat and invited them over to her house. The students went, and she took them into her bedroom, where she performed a sexual act on both students, Chavious said.

Chavious said that Kaczmarek had been communicating with the 15-year-old student over Snapchat, with the conversations starting out as innocuous and then gradually turning sexual. After the incident during Thanksgiving break, Kaczmarek began contacting the 15-year-old student more frequently and asking the student about getting into a relationship with her.