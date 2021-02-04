Former teacher convicted of sexually abusing high school students. Belews Creek woman gets at least a decade behind bars.

A former teacher at Walkertown Middle School was convicted Thursday on charges that she sexually abused three male high school students and sent sexually inappropriate messages to them.
Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 33, of Belews Creek, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of attempted statutory rape of a child, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child and four counts of having sexual activity with a student.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one count, per plea arrangement, and sentenced Kaczmarek to a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 17 years in prison. When she is released from prison, she will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.
Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said that the criminal investigation started on March 4, 2020, when the assistant principal at Walkertown Middle School received a report from a coach at Walkertown High School. Walkertown Middle and High schools share the same building and campus.
The coach said members of her team had learned that a female teacher had performed a sexual act on a male student athlete, Chavious said.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started investigating and tracked down the student, who was 15 at the time. That student told investigators that over the Thanksgiving break in 2019, Kaczmarek contacted him through Snapchat. Chavious said that Kaczmarek asked the student if he wanted food and if he had any plans for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Chavious said Kaczmarek went to the student's neighborhood, picked him up and drove him to her house. At the house, Kaczmarek hugged and kissed him and then performed a sexual act on the student. Later, she took off her clothes, took the student into her bedroom and had sex with him.
Investigators also tracked down two other male students, one 17 and another 16. Those students told investigators that sometime after the Thanksgiving holiday, Kaczmarek contacted the students through Snapchat and invited them over to her house. The students went, and she took them into her bedroom, where she performed a sexual act on both students, Chavious said.
Chavious said that Kaczmarek had been communicating with the 15-year-old student over Snapchat, with the conversations starting out as innocuous and then gradually turning sexual. After the incident during Thanksgiving break, Kaczmarek began contacting the 15-year-old student more frequently and asking the student about getting into a relationship with her.
The student became uncomfortable with the conversation, Chavious said, and began talking to some of his friends about it.
At the time the investigation began, Kaczmarek had been suspended by the school system over unrelated allegations that she had made sexually inappropriate comments toward students. School officials eventually fired her. She had worked as a teacher with the school system since 2014.
Chavious said that Kaczmarek had been known to spend time talking to male student athletes at the high school on a regular basis and to hang out with some of them outside the school.
Parents of the male students she is accused of abusing said they believed Kaczmarek was targeting them, Chavious said. She noted in court that all of the alleged victims were Black. Kaczmarek is white.
Chavious said the parents did not want the case to go to trial.
"None of the parents were interested in having their kids come into court and have to relive this," she said.
Dan Wanderman, Kaczmarek's attorney, said his client is remorseful and gave a full statement to investigators, admitting what she did. She had struggled with depression and was in a dark place at the time the incidents happened, Wanderman said.
336-727-7326