Former teacher convicted of taking indecent liberties. He worked at Winston-Salem charter school after officials were told about investigation.

A Winston-Salem police detective interviewed the girls and ordered a forensic examination of the girl's phone. The investigation revealed that Cromartie had sent messages asking the girls, either separately or in a group text, to have sex with him. He also asked the girls to send him pictures and if they would have a threesome with him, Chavious said.

Cromartie also suggested times to meet with the girls, saying that weekends would be best to avoid risk of getting caught. He also told the girls to delete the messages. The girls and Cromartie never met in person.

Chavious said one of the girls didn't know how Cromartie got her contact information and both girls told police that they stopped responding to Cromartie's messages when they became inappropriate.

Chavious said that a detective interviewed Cromartie in September 2020. He was still teaching at QEA at the time of the interview, even though police had contacted school officials about the investigation, Chavious said.