Former Winston-Salem Council Member Derwin Montgomery to plead guilty to embezzling money from homeless shelter.

Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery plans to plead guilty to charges that he embezzled more than $26,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, where he served as executive director, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Montgomery, 34, is facing 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of program fraud. Indictments, which were handed down by a federal grand jury n August, allege that a total of $26,299 was embezzled. Then another grand jury issued what is called a superseding indictment in late September to fix a minor error but did not change at all what federal prosecutors allege he did between 2018 and 2020.

On Sept. 28, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joanna G. McFadden and Chris Clifton, one of Montgomery's attorneys, filed a joint status report in U.S. District Court. In that status report, a box was checked, indicating that Montgomery did not plan to plead guilty and that a jury trial needed to be scheduled. On Oct. 12, Montgomery's attorneys filed a motion to continue proceedings to the November court calendar so that they could have time to review evidence in the case.

Clifton and McFadden filed a second status report on Wednesday. A box is checked on the newer report by the statement: "The parties have agreed on a plea agreement and a written plea agreement will be filed no later than November 7, 2022."

The status report provides no details about the proposed plea agreement, including what criminal charges Montgomery would plead guilty to. Clifton declined comment on Wednesday.

Montgomery served as executive director of the Bethesda Center of the Homeless from 2014 to about 2020. A Democrat, Montgomery was elected to represent the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council in 2009 when he was just a 21-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University. He gathered almost 60% of the vote against incumbent Joycelyn Johnson, who died earlier this year, in the Democratic primary and then went on to win the seat without opposition in the fall. Montgomery was re-elected in 2013 after Johnson failed in her attempt to unseat him in that year's Democratic primary. Montgomery won a third term in 2016 without opposition.

When N.C. Rep. Ed Hanes resigned from the General Assembly in 2018, Montgomery was picked as his replacement and defeated Republican Reginald Reid in that fall's election. Montgomery tried to gain his party's nomination for the 6th Congressional District in 2020, but he came in fourth place with 12% of the vote in a contest that was won by Kathy Manning, who currently holds the seat.

The indictments allege that starting in 2018, Montgomery "did devise, and intend to devise, a scheme and artifice to defraud and to obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises." That scheme continued through 2020, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Montgomery charged Bethesda for expenses that were either associated with his work as a member of the Winston-Salem City Council or for personal reasons. Montgomery would justify the expenses as being for "staff training," the indictment alleges.

Those expenses included a vacation to Cancun, Mexico with an unidentified romantic partner, and stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles; Charleston, South Carolina; Washington, D.C., and other cities. A hotel stay in Los Angeles cost $1,076 in November 2018, according to the indictment.

On March 19, 2019, Montgomery charged Bethesda's credit card $260 for expenses incurred at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club, a strip club.

The indictment lists $23,940 in expenses. The indictment also said he charged Bethesda for the personal use of a 2020 Yukon Denali, an SUV, that is valued at $54,865.75. He told Bethesda that he was using the vehicle for "shelter operations," the indictment alleges.

The indictment also alleges that Montgomery ignored Bethesda Center policies, including one that mandated all expenses over $5,000 be approved by a board member. The indictment said Montgomery intentionally charged expenses less than $5,0000 to avoid breaking that rule.

The indictment specifically lists $21,250 that he charged Bethesda for alleged services from his company, Uplift Media LLC, even though the company either never performed the services for Bethesda or Montgomery charged exorbitant amounts for such services. Bethesda Center prohibited Montgomery from hiring his own company, which would be a conflict of interest, according to the indictment.

At the time, Uplift Media LLC was defunct, according to records from the N.C. Secretary of State.

Montgomery, the pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, told his congregation during a Sept. 4 service that was live-streamed on the church's Facebook page that he did nothing wrong and that he had left Bethesda in better financial shape than the nonprofit had seen in its entire history. He said he had receipts to back up his statements.

He also said that "all of my actions and service was consistently reviewed and presented to those who had oversight of me as an executive director."

It is not known publicly how the criminal investigation into Montgomery started.

Linda Jackson-Barnes, who is the president of Bethesda's board and assistant to Mayor Allen Joines, has said that neither she nor any other board members were aware of a criminal investigation when Jackson-Barnes announced Montgomery's resignation in January 2021. She praised Montgomery's leadership and work in that January 2021 statement. She has declined to say whether Montgomery was ever suspended or placed on paid administrative leave. She said it was a personnel matter.

Montgomery was most recently employed as a government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. The network said in a statement that Montgomery had been placed on a paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

Montgomery has been out on a $10,000 unsecured bond. It is not clear when his next court date will be.