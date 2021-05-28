Former Winston-Salem police officer is among three Tacoma officers who face charges in a Black man's death in March 2020

A former Winston-Salem police officer is among three Tacoma police officers who were charged Thursday in connection with the death of a Black man in March 2020 after he was restrained.

Christopher Burbank, 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Manuel Ellis, the Washington State Attorney General's office said in a statement.

Burbank was employed by the Winston-Salem Police Department from Jan. 23, 2011 until his resignation in Nov. 30, 2015, Kira Boyd, a WSPD spokeswoman said Friday.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington state filed charges of second-degree murder against Burbank and Matthew Collins, and first-degree manslaughter against Timothy Rankine.

Burbank, Collins and Rankine were being held Friday in the Pierce County Jail with their bonds each set at $100,000, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office in Tacoma, Wash, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses reported seeing Burbank and Collins, who are both white, attack Ellis without provocation, according to a probable cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court. Rankine, who is described as Asian in court documents, is accused of putting pressure on Ellis’ back as he said he couldn’t breathe.