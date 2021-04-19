Forsyth County agencies create drug task force to stop flow of narcotics into area. Joint venture includes sheriff's office, Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Winston-Salem and Kernersville have joined forces in a countywide narcotics task force.
Capt. M.J. Cardwell, the agent in charge of Forsyth County Drug Task Force said the agency came into existence in December 2020 to identify and dismantle criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics in Forsyth County.
Cardwell said the task force focus is on identifying, investigating, and charging drug traffickers who are supplying street-level sellers and users.
The FCDTF membership includes detectives from the three local law enforcement agencies and task force officers from each of the federal law enforcement agencies that work in Forsyth County:
Those agencies include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and U.S. Marshals Service.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said that the results of the task force so far "speak for themselves.”
Since its inception, Cardwell said, task force detectives have made 165 felony charges, 62 misdemeanor charges, and 3 federal indictments as a result of their investigations. Over 945,000 items valued at almost $65 million were seized between January 1st, 2021 and March 31st, 2021, he said.
Among the items seized were 8,298 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of about $2 million; 746 grams of Heroin with a street value of about $687,000; 243,582 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $61 million and about $660,000 in cash.
The enforcement actions have also resulted in the seizure of 46 handguns, 11 long guns, 1,012 items of drug paraphernalia and five vehicles.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the creation of the drug task force is "in keeping with what we promised the people of Forsyth County."
Officials said task force detectives investigate cases in the county, then turn to federal partners to continue the investigation when the trail leads beyond the county boundaries.
Anyone with information regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County may call the FCDTF. Anonymous text information, photos, and video can be sent via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477. People may also0 call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. For more information on the task force itself, call 336-728-3910.
336-727-7369