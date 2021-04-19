Forsyth County agencies create drug task force to stop flow of narcotics into area. Joint venture includes sheriff's office, Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments.

Among the items seized were 8,298 grams of Fentanyl with a street value of about $2 million; 746 grams of Heroin with a street value of about $687,000; 243,582 grams of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $61 million and about $660,000 in cash.

The enforcement actions have also resulted in the seizure of 46 handguns, 11 long guns, 1,012 items of drug paraphernalia and five vehicles.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the creation of the drug task force is "in keeping with what we promised the people of Forsyth County."

Officials said task force detectives investigate cases in the county, then turn to federal partners to continue the investigation when the trail leads beyond the county boundaries.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics activity located anywhere in Forsyth County may call the FCDTF. Anonymous text information, photos, and video can be sent via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477. People may also0 call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. For more information on the task force itself, call 336-728-3910.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.