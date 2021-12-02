Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

About 30,000 people will get an early Christmas present this year — they will have their criminal records expunged for convictions of minor non-violent crimes they committed when they were 16 or 17, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced Thursday during a news conference.

The problem, as O'Neill explained, was that these 30,000 people were treated as adults because that's what the state law dictated at the time. But as of Dec. 1, 2019, with the Raise The Age law, anyone who is 16 and 17-year-old has their criminal case heard in juvenile court first. Any convictions in juvenile court are sealed.

That, however, created a problem — you have one group of people convicted before 2019 who can't get past their criminal record and another group of people convicted after 2019 who have their criminal record sealed because it was in juvenile court, O'Neill said.

A solution was found in a section of the Second Chance Act, which was passed in North Carolina last year and became effective on Dec. 1, 2020 — prosecutors could make a motion on behalf of defendants to have their criminal record expunged.

"To get an expungement, most people are going to need a lawyer and that's costly," O'Neill said. "You can't do it by yourself."