Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill has called for a teen curfew. Statistics show that juvenile crime has dropped 53% over the past 5 years.

Earlier this month, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill called on the city of Winston-Salem to impose a curfew on young people to tamp down on what he claimed was a dramatic surge in violent crime being committed by juveniles. But statistics from the Winston-Salem Police Department show that juvenile crime has dropped more than 50% over the past five years.

Statewide, arrests for violent juvenile crime has declined about 57% over the past 10 years.

O’Neill, a Republican who is currently running for re-election as Forsyth County’s district attorney, has not come before the Winston-Salem City Council to push for a curfew and has not yet talked to Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who has declined to comment on the curfew.

Mayor Allen Joines and Council Members Annette Scippio and Robert Clark said the city does not need a curfew on young people. O’Neill has said he plans to talk to Council Member James Taylor, who is the chairman of the city’s public safety committee. Taylor has not returned several calls seeking comment.

In an interview on Sept. 7, O’Neill said he is simply floating the idea as a possible way to ease the burden on a short-staffed police department and to deal with what he said was an increase in juvenile crime. He said he is open to talking to local officials about the curfew but had no immediate plans to go before the city council.

“We need to think of an alternative solution to try and stop these crimes ... before they are being committed,” he said.

O’Neill has not responded to messages seeking comment about the statistics.

Overall, juvenile crime in the city has declined 53.46% from 2017 to 2021. It’s dropped 67% between Jan. 1, 2017 and Sept. 15 of this year, according to the statistics provided by the police department. Simple assaults have dropped 65.08% over the same time period, with a 24% spike between 2018 and 2019. Aggravated assaults committed by juveniles remained the same in 2017 and 2018 before dramatically increasing, reaching a high of 112 incidents in 2020. Last year, aggravated assaults dropped back down to 83 incidents, and there have only so far been 51 incidents of aggravated assault as of Sept. 15.

The most serious crimes — homicide and rapes — have been up and down, reaching a peak in 2021: six homicides and 10 rapes. But as of Sept. 15 this year, there have been two homicides and one rape committed by juveniles.

O’Neill said in the Sept. 7 interview that he has heard from business owners and residents who have complained about cars being stolen from car dealerships or residents’ cars being broken into and stolen. Those crimes, he said, mushroom into more serious crimes. But according to the Winston-Salem Police Department, motor vehicle thefts committed by juveniles have decreased steadily since 2017 — a 31.85% drop between Jan. 1, 2017 and Sept. 15.

Denise Hartsfield, a retired district court judge who is running as a Democrat against O’Neill, said Monday that she continues to be opposed to the curfew and that the statistics don’t change her mind. She said she already knew that the juvenile crime rate had declined. She said she is also worried that a curfew will disproportionately affect Black and brown children.

Hartsfield said there already are efforts in the community to deal with juvenile crime, such as the School-Justice Partnership. The School-Justice Partnership is an effort to reduce the number of young people referred to the juvenile justice system.

Hartsfield said proposing a curfew without talking to parents and other stakeholders is insulting.

“I think we need to talk collaborations and talk with stakeholders before these ideas are just floated into the community,” she said. “The engagement is missing.”

Winston-Salem numbers track with state and national trends on juvenile crime. According to statistics compiled by the State Bureau of Investigation, juvenile arrests statewide have dropped 64% between 2017 and 2021. Arrests for violent crime have decreased 44% over that same period. Property crimes dropped 68%.

North Carolina juveniles arrested for murder increased 7% while arrests for rape went up 25%, but juvenile arrests for robberies and aggravated assault both declined by more than 45%, according to the statistics.

From 2012 to 2021, arrests of North Carolina juveniles under 18 for violent crime decreased 57.8%. Those arrests decreased by nearly 56% between 2017 and 2021. Juveniles made up 5.8% of all arrests for violent crime in 2021.

According to a national report by the Sentencing Project, the total number of arrests for young people under 18 fell by half from 2017 to 2020. Arrests of juveniles for rape, robbery and aggravated assault all went down by 38% over that same period, the report, which was released in June, said. And, according to the report, while the number of homicides committed by juveniles increased, only 7.5% of homicide arrests involved young people under 18.

Arrests involving young people declined 84% between 1996 and 2020, according to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

O’Neill has said exceptions would be carved out for young people who work at night or who participate in extracurricular activities, such as sports. He also said he would have consideration for parents who work more than one job or who work a night-shift job. But he also said it is ultimately parents’ responsibility to enforce any curfew the city might impose, and if they don’t, they could face criminal charges.

Though Joines expressed concern that a curfew would add burdens to a police department with 100 vacancies, O’Neill insisted on Sept. 7 that a curfew would make officers’ jobs easier, not harder, and that it would be up to parents to enforce the curfew or face possible criminal charges if they failed to do so.

O’Neill’s proposal comes at a time when other cities are considering imposing curfews on young people. Police in Washington, D.C., recently started enforcing that city’s juvenile curfew last month after a spike in crime, and Prince George’s County announced a 30-day curfew that began Sept. 9, according to the Washington Post.

According to The Washington Post, curfews took off in the 1990s when politicians took a “tough-on-crime” approach to increasing violence but they have fallen out of favor in the midst of protests calling attention to the police killings of Black people. Experts also have said curfews risk exacerbating the tension between police and communities and rarely are effective at reducing violence, the Washington Post reported.