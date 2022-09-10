Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill proposes juvenile curfew to combat rising crime, but some Winston council members are cool to the idea.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill wants the city of Winston-Salem to impose a curfew on young people because he said he has seen a dramatic increase in crimes being committed by people under the age of 18, but Mayor Allen Joines and at least two council members are cool to the idea.

The proposal is coming at a time when other cities are considering imposing curfews on young people. Police in Washington, D.C. recently started enforcing the city’s juvenile curfew last month after a spike in crime, and Prince George’s County announced a 30-day curfew on juveniles that began Friday.

O’Neill, who has been Forsyth County’s elected district attorney since 2009 and is running for re-election, said Wednesday that the recent surge in crime, particularly violent crime, committed by young people prompted him to float the idea of a curfew, something that could be imposed temporarily for 30 days or 60 days to see whether it is effective. Exceptions, he said, can be carved out for young people who work after-school jobs, who tutor, or who are involved in extracurricular activities, such as sports. He said he also understands that some parents work two jobs or work night-shift jobs.

But he said things have gotten to a crisis level and with the large number of vacancies at the Winston-Salem Police Department, the community has to come together to figure out how to deal with crime without putting more pressure on law-enforcement agencies. He said he has heard from business owners and other residents who have had cars stolen from car dealership lots or have had their cars broken into and stolen. Those crimes, he said, often lead to even worse and sometimes more violent crimes.

“I’m trying to make a suggestion as to some way to look outside the box, think outside the box,” O’Neill said in an interview Wednesday. “When you think about a 13-, 14-, 15-, 16-year-old on a school night, there is no reason to be out past 10 at night. There really isn’t.”

According to the Washington Post, curfews took off in the 1990s when politicians took a “tough-on-crime” approach to increasing violence but the polices have fallen out of favor in the midst of protests calling attention to the police killings of Black people. Experts also have said curfews risk exacerbating the tension between police and communities and rarely are effective at reducing violence, the Washington Post reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department did not immediately have statistics on juvenile crimes. According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, arrests involving young people fell 84 percent between 1996 and 2020. Violent crime committed by young people ages 7-17 occur more often during the hours immediately following the close of school, the agency reported.

O’Neill has proposed a curfew that would likely be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. O’Neill said he would want the city to pass an ordinance for the curfew, and a violation of the ordinance would be a Class 3 misdemeanor. The maximum punishment for such a misdemeanor is 20 days in jail for someone who has the worst criminal record. People would be cited for a violation after missing curfew a second time, O’Neill said.

O’Neill said other cities have tried curfews and been successful but the only city he could immediately name that had a curfew was Charlotte. According to the National Youth Rights Association, which is opposed to curfews, Charlotte, Greensboro, Jacksonville and Chowan County have juvenile curfews.

Parents could also be cited, O’Neill said.

“Parents are part of this equation as well,” he said. “If they are allowing their children who fit into this category (to be out after curfew), they can be charged with allowing their children to become undisciplined.”

O’Neill said he has not talked to the police department or city officials about the proposed curfew but invited officials and other stakeholders to talk to him about the idea.

Joines said he had concerns about imposing a curfew for young people who are 16 and under.

“We have a lot of 16-year-olds who are working at night to try to bring money into their family, and we don’t want to stigmatize a whole group of individuals. I think the city council and I would be open to looking at it but with some certain issues there ... I have some concerns about how it might operate.”

Joines also said that with 100 vacancies in the police department, enforcement of a citywide curfew would be a big undertaking.

“There are certainly a lot of important duties that we ask our police officers to do, so adding another one would just make their jobs even more difficult,” he said.

O’Neill said he doesn’t think having a curfew would add any burdens on an already short-staffed police department. He said the curfew is designed to make police officers’ jobs easier because the burden really is on the parents to make sure their children are in the house by 10 p.m. And, he said, a curfew would allow police officers who are on normal patrol to stop a car that a teenager is driving after the curfew period.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson declined to comment, according to Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the police department. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement but did not say whether he supported a curfew.

“At the Office of the People, we are a law abiding law enforcement agency,” Kimbrough said in the statemen. “We do not write the laws, we only enforce them. We continue to work 24/7 to serve and protect our community.”

City Manager Lee Garrity said the mayor can impose a temporary curfew but that a long-term one would need the approval of council. A curfew would be hard to legally justify for specific areas, he said, noting calls that have come in the past for a downtown curfew.

“The bigger issue is how do you manage a curfew?” he said. “What do you do, where do you take them until parents come to get them? It is a lot of logistics, when you have such a shortage of cops.”

City Attorney Angela Carmon said state law authorizes cities to impose curfews for those under 18 years old, but that a curfew would have to meet legal standards set out in case law.

Jeff Welty, writing about curfews for the UNC School of Government in 2015, said that curfews for juveniles “may implicate a number of constitutional concerns, including vagueness, infringement on a minor’s right to travel, infringement of First Amendment rights and the rights of parents “to raise his or her child as the parent sees fit.”

On the other hand, Welty noted that the Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals upheld in 1988 the constitutionality of a curfew imposed by Charlottesville, Va., on those 16 and under. The court held that the curfew’s limited scope and numerous exceptions met a judicial test that the government should “use the least restrictive means to advance its goals.”

Denise Hartsfield, a retired district court judge who is running against O’Neill, said a curfew could work but leaders need to consider a lot of things before deciding to impose one. Community leaders have to collaborate with each other to make sure that there are afterschool programs that children can participate in and keep them off the street. She also said that based on her experience as a district court judge specializing in juvenile justice, she knows that some parents have to work late or work two jobs. Putting a curfew in place means that those parents will have to readjust their work schedules, she said.

People also need to consider the fact that children have been stuck in their homes for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed down in-person school instruction, she said.

“We can’t expect our kids to go back to that,” Hartsfield said.

Jack Monell, associate professor of Justice Studies at Winston-Salem State University, said a curfew is a short-term solution. Monell is also a member of the Forsyth County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

Curfews, he said, don’t address the root causes of juvenile crime and they won’t be effective for the long-term if community leaders don’t provide resources to keep young people engaged and to help them deal with mental health issues. Some young people are dealing with pain and they’re acting out in the best way they know how, which sometimes leads to criminality and delinquency, Monell said.

“We need more activity on the front end,” he said.

West Ward Council Member Robert Clark said curfews can be a temporary solution “in times of turmoil,” but otherwise, he would oppose them.

“There is a lot of effort involved, and unless there is a specific reason for it, I think as a general rule, we don’t need,” he said.

East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio said parents should be enforcing curfews, not the city.

“We should not as a municipality take the role of parenting away from parents,” she said. “I think that curfews should be enforced and initiated by parents. If anything, parents need to have the responsibility for their children’s coming and going.”

But O’Neill said a curfew would be a win-win for everyone.

“The concept of a curfew not only benefits the community but also benefits the juveniles and their parents as well,” he said. “Parents are not being dragged down to juvenile court as charges are being read out about their children.”