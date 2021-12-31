Forsyth County detention officer is charged with assault on a female and terminated from his job

A Forsyth County detention officer was terminated Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office, the same day he was arrested in Davie County and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Damian McPherson, 29, of Mocksville was hired by the sheriff’s office on July 16, 2018, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. McPherson’s last day with the sheriff’s office was Thursday, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

“Appropriate action was taken to release him from the agency as soon as we were made aware (of McPherson’s arrest),” Sims said. “We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency and expect every one of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity in their personal and professional lives.”

McPherson was arrested Thursday after Davie County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at an address on Whitney Road in Mocksville, Sheriff J.D. Hartman of Davie County said Friday.

McPherson had already left the scene when the deputies arrived, Hartman said.

