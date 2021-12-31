 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth County detention officer is charged with assault on a female and terminated from his job
0 Comments
top story

Forsyth County detention officer is charged with assault on a female and terminated from his job

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Forsyth County detention officer was terminated Thursday by the Sheriff’s Office, the same day he was arrested in Davie County and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Damian McPherson, 29, of Mocksville was hired by the sheriff’s office on July 16, 2018, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. McPherson’s last day with the sheriff’s office was Thursday, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

“Appropriate action was taken to release him from the agency as soon as we were made aware (of McPherson’s arrest),” Sims said. “We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency and expect every one of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity in their personal and professional lives.”

McPherson was arrested Thursday after Davie County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at an address on Whitney Road in Mocksville, Sheriff J.D. Hartman of Davie County said Friday.

McPherson had already left the scene when the deputies arrived, Hartman said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim told the deputies that McPherson had physically assaulted her, Hartman said. A Davie County magistrate later issued an arrest warrant for McPherson.

Deputies found McPherson at a business on Salisbury Road in Mocksville and arrested him, Hartman said.

McPherson was being held Friday in the Davie County Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County issued a statement Thursday night about the matter.

“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects,” Kimbrough said. “We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member.

“We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency,” Kimbrough said.

Daniel Damian McPherson

McPherson

 Davie County Sheriff

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pilot Mountain woman blames media and former president Donald Trump for entering Capitol on Jan. 6.
Crime

Pilot Mountain woman blames media and former president Donald Trump for entering Capitol on Jan. 6.

Virginia Marie Spencer was influenced by former Donald Trump and media converage to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, her attorney argues in court documents. She said she followed the crowd, along with her husband and their 14-year-old son, into the Capitol building that day and that she committed no violent acts or damaged any property, the attorney said. He urges a federal judge to consider a 12-month probationary sentence, while prosecutors want her to spend three months in prison. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert