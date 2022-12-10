Forsyth County Drug Task Force seizing large amounts of illegal drugs as it arrests suspected drug dealers

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested a Kernersville man on Nov. 24 when its detectives seized 9½ pounds of heroin, slightly more than 1½ pounds of cocaine and $1,592, the agency said.

The illegal drugs are valued at $1.09 million, the task force said.

Mario de Jesus Meza-Gonzalez, 23, of Bost Street is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of trafficking cocaine and other drug offenses, the task force said.

The task force’s leaders praise it as an effective crime-fighting organization as its detectives arrest suspected drug dealers and seize large amounts of illegal drugs.

However, one observer points to a legal action arising from enforcement actions undertaken by a drug task force in Arkansas.

In early October, an investigator with the Forsyth County Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a FedEx package that he suspected of containing illegal drugs.

The investigator handles drug cases surrounding parcel interdiction and works with a drug-sniffing police dog, according to the search warrant.

On Oct. 5, the investigator accepted a parcel at the FedEx hub located at 100 Progress Court in northern Winston-Salem, the warrant said.

The investigator then executed the search warrant, opened the package and found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamines and more than 2 pounds of a substance suspected to be fentanyl.

Later that day, an undercover agent dressed as a FedEx driver delivered the package to the recipient’s home on Red Bank Road in Germanton, according to the warrant. The package’s sender has an address in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

Drug dealers typically move their illegal drugs using FedEx or other package delivery services, the warrant said.

“The rationale being that if they are arrested by the police, they only forfeit a portion of the narcotics and currency they have and not the entire amount,” the warrant said.

The task force then searched the home on Red Bank Road, a vehicle and a suspect, which led to a search of a home at Gallery Place in Winston-Salem.

The task force arrested Jessica Edwina Spegal, 33, of Germanton and charged her with felony trafficking of fentanyl, authorities said.

Lani Clark, 39, of Winston-Salem was also arrested and charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamines, the task force said.

Spegal has been released from custody after she posted a $250,000 bond, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Clark is being held in the jail with his bond set at $250,000, the sheriff’s office said.

In this case, the task force valued the seized illegal drugs valued at $955,650. Investigators gathered 5.9 pounds of meth, 2.4 pounds of fentanyl pills, 35 ounces of cocaine, 36 ounces of marijuana, four guns, various drug paraphernalia and $1,200.

The arrests of Spegal and Clark are examples of the task force mission’s in curtailing the distribution of use of illegal drugs in Forsyth County, officials said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. proposed the creation of the Forsyth County Drug Task Force early in his first term as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

The task force consists of investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department, King Police Department, as well as the federal agencies such as the ATF and DEA.

“Drugs are a problem in a lot of places,” Kimbrough said. “The opioid epidemic is real. So what’s happening is that you have to have a response to a crisis.”

The task force works on major drug cases and are taking illegal drugs off the streets, the sheriff said.

The task force uses traditional law enforcement methods, and its members follow up on information that they gather in their investigations, Kimbrough said.

The task force also uses 21st century technology and confidential informants as sources. The agency also works with its federal partners and local and federal prosecutors.

Kimbrough pointed to the Sept. 7 arrest of an alleged drug dealer in which the task force seized 22 pounds of fentanyl.

In that case, the task force seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the county’s history, authorities say. Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, faces multiple drug charges in the case.

Lindsay is being held in the jail with his bond set at $6.03 million, the sheriff’s office said. Lindsay is scheduled to appear Jan. 6 in Forsyth District Court.

The task force confiscated $2.66 million worth of fentanyl during its investigation, the agency said.

The statistics gathered from January 2021 through October 2022 paints a picture of the large amount of illegal drugs seized by the task force.

The task force has seized nearly 2,112 pounds of illegal drugs, including cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamines and fentanyl, the statistics show.

The agency’s investigators also seized 24,869 doses of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC vapes, lysergic acid diethylamide, which is also known as LSD, a hallucinogenic drug, as well as the painkiller oxycodone, Xanax, (which treats anxiety and panic attacks) and prescription pills.

These drugs are valued at more than $113.05 million, the task force said.

The task force also seized nearly $2.6 million in those cases as well, the agency said. Its officers have seized 137 handguns and 45 rifles.

Local drug offenders also are facing 23 federal indictments, 567 felony charges and 161 misdemeanors, the task force said.

The task force began its work in December 2020. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is using $556,378 in federal drug-forfeiture money to pay the operating costs of the task force for five years, according to a county document.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Cardwell, the task force’s first agent in charge, said that the agency uses its limited resources to target drug dealers who are distributing harmful illegal drugs throughout Forsyth County.

“It is so important for law enforcement agencies to focus on criminal organizations,” Cardwell said. “They want to sell this poison to make money. We want get those drugs and guns off the streets.”

Cardwell said he wants the task force to be a deterrent to drug dealers.

“I hope it will make them think twice about coming into this community,” Cardwell said.

The task force is comprised of 19 Winston-Salem police officers, 10 Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies, five Kernersville police officers and one King police officer, said police Capt. George Jenkins, the task force’s current agent-in-charge.

“Our biggest tool is partnering with the community to assist in eradicating these harmful drugs such as heroin and fentanyl from our communities, which lead to further problems such as gun violence and overdoses,” Jenkins said.

The King Police Department joined the task force in July, said King police Capt. Ian Tedder.

By joining the task force, “it allows our agency and our law enforcement partners to capitalize our resources, and identify and dismantle criminal organizations trafficking illegal narcotics in Forsyth County, King and surrounding communities,” Tedder said.

Bennie Mims, the special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in its Charlotte office, said that the ATF works with state and local law enforcement agencies to curtail drug trafficking.

“It can be difficult for any single department to take on the challenge alone,” Mims said. “Through the Forsyth County Drug Task Force, you now have a number of combined resources focuses directly on disrupting drug trafficking networks.

“That work has not only taken drugs off the streets, but has also helped remove a large number of firearms from the hands of some very dangerous individuals,” Mims said.

An officer with the task force helped gather evidence in the case involving Arthur Alexander McQueen, 37, of Whitsett, who was accused of selling nearly 19 ounces of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Winston-Salem in May 2021, according to a federal court document.

In June 2021, a federal grand jury indicted McQueen on six federal drug offenses, consisting of the illegal distribution of fentanyl, the illegal possession of fentanyl, the illegal possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute the illegal drug, maintaining a home to distribute and use fentanyl; possession of a handgun and a felon in possession of a handgun, a court document shows.

In February, McQueen pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a felon in possession of a handgun, a court record shows. Federal prosecutors dismissed the other four offenses against McQueen.

A judge sentenced to McQueen to serve 24 1/3 years in federal prison.

Jeffrey Welty, a professor of public law and government at the UNC School of Government, pointed to the facts in the case of Martin v. Julian, which the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals considered in November 2021.

Prosecutors in Arkansas declined to prosecute drug offenses against three criminal defendants because a deputy sheriff persuaded a confidential informant to plant the components used in meth production on one of the defendant’s property, according to a case document.

In late 2011, members of the Arkansas 1st Judicial Drug Task Force then visited the defendant’s property, executed a search warrant, seized the planted evidence and arrested the defendant and two other people, the document shows.

In November 2021, the federal appellate court upheld a lower court ruling that dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims that the task force’s action violated their constitutional and legal rights, the document shows. The plaintiffs were the alleged drug offenders.

“There are also lawsuits arising from enforcement activities undertaken by officers who are not acting as part of a task force,” Welty said. “Overall, it is fairly common for people to sue officers who arrest them or search their homes, especially if the arrest doesn’t lead to a conviction or if the search doesn’t lead to the discovery of evidence.

“Some of those lawsuits are meritorious and others are not,” Welty said. “Policing is a high liability profession.”