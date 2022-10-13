Forsyth County inks deal for operation of Cure Violence crime prevention program here

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved a two-year contract with a group to operate the Cure Violence program here, as a way to try to reduce crime through methods that don't involve police intervention.

The unanimous vote inks a contract with Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, a nonprofit that works with community and neighborhood groups, to operate the program for $1 million for the two-year period, with Forsyth County and Winston-Salem splitting the costs 50-50.

Many months in the making, the program works by using trained "violence interrupters" and outreach workers to identify and mediate potential conflicts, working separately from law enforcement in order to maintain trust with the people they are trying to reach.

"Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods already works with boots on the ground doing grassroots work," said Latoya Robinson, the executive director of the organization winning the grant. "Once we heard about the opportunity to work with Cure Violence, we knew that this would be a great opportunity to elevate the work we are already doing, but focusing on specific issues that are taking place in the community."

Robinson said she hopes to get the effort up and running as soon as possible, and people who want to work for the program or otherwise get involved can call her office or visit the group's web site.

Once the program is in operation, its work will include helping to "cool down emotions and prevent retaliations" in the wake of a shooting or some other violent crime.

The police will still handle all criminal investigations, but Cure Violence is intended to work in communities to try to head off violence in advance, by talking with people in the community to find out about ongoing disputes, recent arrests, prison releases and other situations that may lead to trouble.

One of the selling points of the program has been that it takes a public health approach to violence: It is supposed to work by identifying those at highest risk of being involved in violence, and working with them to change their behaviors and come up with other ways besides violence to solve disputes.

At the same time, the program is meant to point people at risk to services they need, be it getting job training, drug treatment or help in leaving a gang.

The Cure Violence effort will focus on police beat 222, an area that stretches from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and New Walkertown Road to 18th Street and Bethlehem Lane east of U.S. 52.

The beat led the city in shootings and assaults, according to statistics in the Winston-Salem's 2021 annual report of police activities.

The beat is also home to Cleveland Avenue Homes, a public housing project that is also the focus of a long-term neighborhood improvement project catalyzed by a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Triad Abolition Project, which has called for defunding law enforcement agencies, has supported the effort to put into place the Cure Violence program and was pleased to see the county pass it on Thursday, the group said.

The group said the program is a step toward having police not be the first response to violence, and said it hopes Cure Violence can expand to other parts of the city as long as it does not involve the police.

During Thursday's discussion of the program at the county board, Commissioner Don Martin cited a story in the Journal that reported a drop in juvenile crime by 53% over the last five years. That brought juvenile justice consultant Rich Smith to the podium to say that while the numbers were indeed down, people who work in juvenile crime are seeing an increase in the severity of the offenses.

Smith brought forward statistics showing Forsyth County exceeding state levels in such factors as youths with previous weapons offenses, felony referrals and prior detentions. Smith said a good job is being done to divert minor offenses from the court system, but that "the ones approved for court are the ones with really high needs."

Martin didn't try to argue the statistics show Cure Violence isn't needed, although he did ask Smith to provide more statistics showing how Winston-Salem compares to the other large cities in the state.