Forsyth County inmate charged with assaulting sheriff's deputy.

P.J. Lorenzo Smith

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

A Forsyth County inmate has been charged with assaulting a sheriff's deputy on Thursday.

PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, is charged with one count of felony assault resulting in physical injury of a detention officer, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. He was brought before a Forsyth County magistrate and remains in the Forsyth County Jail on a $20,000 bond. 

The sheriff's office said in a news release that around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Forsyth County Jail's administrative segregation mental health housing unit when he was assaulted by an inmate. The deputy, who was not named, suffered a large hematoma on his head and got a black eye. 

"We are grateful the deputy was not severely injured and is expected to make a full recovery," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in statement. "This incident highlights the need for more funding and resources for mental health throughout our community as well as in our Detention Center." 

The sheriff's office did not say what charges Smith had been in the jail for before the alleged assault happened. 

