Forsyth County Jail's COVID-19 outbreak remains stable. The sheriff's office reports 10 active COVID-19 cases among inmates.

The Forsyth County Jail reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the latest numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases at the Forsyth County Jail remained at 285, including 234 inmates and 51 staff members, since the outbreak began in November. Those were the same numbers released on Tuesday and last week.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported only 10 active cases among inmates on Friday. That means 224 inmates have recovered. As of Friday, the jail had 577 inmates.

Forsyth County Jail and Mecklenburg County Jail are now tied for the largest outbreak of cumulative COVID-19 cases among correctional facilities in North Carolina. Mecklenburg County Jail also had 285 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 247 inmates and 38 staff. Mecklenburg has had one COVID-19 related death, according to the state health department. Mecklenburg County jail officials have disputed the state's numbers and have said that they have not had any COVID-19 related deaths.

The Forsyth sheriff's office has said that all new inmates are required to quarantine for 14 days and they are tested for COVID-19 on their fifth day of incarceration.