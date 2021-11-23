Forsyth County Jail's former medical provider disputes John Neville's cause of death.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In court papers, Thornton and Milak describe Neville as "combative" when Heughins attempted to provide medical care.

According to the lawsuit, Neville was handcuffed, placed in a restraint chair and taken to a multipurpose room on another floor of the jail. The lawsuit said while in transport, Neville defecated on himself but nothing was done.

In the multipurpose room, Heughins tried to take Neville's pulse again while Neville was in the restraint chair, with restraints on his ankles and handcuffed behind his back. According to Thornton and Milak, Neville was taken to another cell and placed on his stomach on a mattress for the purpose of further observation.

They said Heughins was not allowed in the cell as detention officers attempted to remove the handcuffs. One handcuff key broke and another handcuff key and a bolt cutter didn't work. One of the detention officers had to go and get another bolt cutter, which did work.

According to the lawsuit and video, Neville said he could not breathe at least 28 times. The lawsuit said at one point, Roussel told Neville that he was breathing because he could talk.

In his answer, Roussel said he could not recall what he said.