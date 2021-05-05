Forsyth County judge declines to set bond for Winston-Salem man charged in 2017 fatal shooting at hotel.

His wife has tried to sustain the household but it has become more of a struggle, Church said.

Ford has a history of appearing at court hearings and has strong ties to the community, Church argued. While she said she did not want to get into the alleged facts in the case, she did say that Ford would argue self-defense if the case goes to trial.

Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel said she has offered a plea arrangement in which Ford would be given a chance to plead guilty to second-degree murder, and added that her understanding was that Ford was going to reject the plea.

Dresel said that a trial date had been set before the COVID-19 pandemic. But once the pandemic set in, court operations were limited and Forsyth County has not had a jury trial since March 2020.

Dresel told Burke that she is trying to set a trial date for the fall. She argued that Burke should not set a bond so as to ensure that Ford shows up to court hearings and that a trial is but months away.

Church said that it’s not clear whether a trial can be had by the end of the year, particularly for a first-degree murder case.

