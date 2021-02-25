Forsyth County judge delays decision on release of records in death of John Neville.

A Forsyth County judge held off until next week on deciding whether to keep sealed records connected to death of John Neville, who died in 2019 after being held at the Forsyth County Jail.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing via WebEx on Thursday morning to deal with a request from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office to issue a stay in Hall's decision to release the records.
Forsyth County prosecutors plan to appeal Hall's decision to release the records to the N.C. Court of Appeals.
The records include a 723-page report from the State Bureau of Investigation and an internal investigation conducted by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Law-enforcement investigative files are normally not public records but they became public records when they were turned over to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, Hall ruled in his court order earlier this month.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services indicated to Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel in late January that it would be releasing records. The News & Observer had requested records from the state agency in June and July 2020. Attorneys for a media coalition that includes the N&O and the Winston-Salem Journal were not notified that the records would be released. They also were not notified when prosecutors filed an objection to the release.
Neville, 56, died on Dec. 4, 2019, mere days after he was placed in custody at the Forsyth County Jail on an outstanding warrant for arrest for assault.
He had a medical emergency similar to a seizure, officials have said, while he was asleep in his cell.
He fell from his top bunk to the floor, and detention officers and a nurse were called to render medical aid. He was eventually taken to another cell, where he was placed on his stomach and handcuffed, with his hands behind his back and jailers holding his legs in a folded position, similar to what is unofficially called a "hog-tie."
He uttered the words, "I can't breathe," more than two dozen times over a three-minute period while detention officers piled on top of him in an attempt to take off the handcuffs. An autopsy report later said that Neville died of a brain injury that resulted from his heart stopping. He asphyxiated while being restrained.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not make Neville's death public for six months. On June 26, 2020, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. acknowledged Neville's death publicly after questions from the Journal. Dozens of protests were held, including a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park, which sits near the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's building.
On July 8, 2020, O'Neill announced that five detention officers and a nurse would be charged with involuntary manslaughter - Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 48; Cpl. Edward Roussel, 51; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 43; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Elizabeth Poole, 37; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 45.
Hall said during the hearing that he would enter an order staying his earlier decision while Forsyth County prosecutors appealed his decision. But he later changed his mind when he realized that a media coalition that includes the Winston-Salem Journal and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services would not be parties to that appeal.
A hearing has tentatively been scheduled for March 3 on the issue.
336-727-7326