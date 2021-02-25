Forsyth County judge delays decision on release of records in death of John Neville.

Neville, 56, died on Dec. 4, 2019, mere days after he was placed in custody at the Forsyth County Jail on an outstanding warrant for arrest for assault.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He had a medical emergency similar to a seizure, officials have said, while he was asleep in his cell.

He fell from his top bunk to the floor, and detention officers and a nurse were called to render medical aid. He was eventually taken to another cell, where he was placed on his stomach and handcuffed, with his hands behind his back and jailers holding his legs in a folded position, similar to what is unofficially called a "hog-tie."

He uttered the words, "I can't breathe," more than two dozen times over a three-minute period while detention officers piled on top of him in an attempt to take off the handcuffs. An autopsy report later said that Neville died of a brain injury that resulted from his heart stopping. He asphyxiated while being restrained.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not make Neville's death public for six months. On June 26, 2020, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. acknowledged Neville's death publicly after questions from the Journal. Dozens of protests were held, including a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park, which sits near the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's building.