Forsyth County judge finds man not guilty by reason of insanity for 2017 shooting at Speedway convenience store.

A Forsyth County judge ruled that a Pennsylvania man accused of firing an assault rifle into a convenience store in Winston-Salem more than four years ago and seriously injuring two people inside was not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

Sari M. Rajjob, 36, of Kingston, Pa., was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder; two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury; and three counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court issued a written order Wednesday dismissing the charges after holding a hearing on Tuesday on a motion filed by Rajjob's attorney, Stuart Brooks. Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster prosecuted the case.

According to the order, Michael McNally, a senior psychologist at Central Regional Hospital, testified that at the time of the shooting, Rajjob was "suffering from a disease or defect in his mind and his mental capacity was so impaired that he did not know the nature and quality of his act and did not know that it was wrong."

McNally submitted a report based on interviews with Rajjob and his review of other information, including a summary of the events leading up to the shooting on Oct. 29, 2017 and what is alleged to have happened on the day of the shooting.

McNally said in the report that Rajjob had worked as a project management engineer at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Rajjob told McNally that he had experienced stress at home, in his mosque and at work. In late October 2017, he was accused of sexual harassment. Around that time, he also began to believe that he had a great idea that would revolutionize health care, according to the report.

McNally said in the report that Rajjob believed that people at Emory were trying to kill him and that they were tracking his movements. He sent an email and left after getting messages from his supervisor about wanting to meet with him. He was told that a car would be sent for him, which Rajjob interpreted as meaning his employer wanted to "harm me and take my methodology."

He drove to Tampa, Florida, then left with plans to go to Pennsylvania to tell his family he was the Messiah, court records say. He stopped in Atlanta again, and then soon after midnight on Oct. 29, arrived in North Carolina.

According to the report, Spivey and Galloway were inside the Speedway convenience store at 3600 S. Main St., arguing with a store clerk over the price of cigarettes. Around 2:30 a.m., Rajjob parked his silver Nissan Xterra at the gas pump and entered the store, where he paid $25 for gas and left. He walked back to the store, stopped and then returned to his vehicle, where he retrieved an assault rifle from the front-passenger seat. The report indicated that Rajjob might have been upset that the gas pump was not working.

Then he fired into the convenience store multiple times. Spivey and Galloway later alleged in a federal lawsuit that Spivey was shot in the pelvis and that Galloway was struck on the side and in the back. The lawsuit alleged that Rajjob stopped firing and then moved closer to the store and started firing the gun again. At some point, he briefly entered the store and yelled, the report said.

He got into his car and drove away. He crashed his car in South Carolina. When law-enforcement officers encountered him, he was speaking strangely, and that led him to being involuntarily committed for about two weeks, Foster said at a previous hearing in May 2021.

After he was released, he went to California and later to Texas. He was finally taken into custody in July 2019 and extradited to Forsyth County the next month. In June 2019, a sample of Rajjob's DNA was entered into a California database and matched DNA taken from water bottles Rajjob had thrown away at the Speedway.

McNally concluded that Rajjob's understanding of his actions "was significantly distorted, and he believed his actions were justified in order to prevent impending harm and/or death."

Burke ordered that Rajjob be involuntarily committed to Central Regional Hospital.