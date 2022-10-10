Forsyth County judge rules in favor of Rural Hall, dismissing former manager's lawsuit.

Rural Hall's year-long legal battle appeared to end Monday.

A Forsyth County judge ruled in favor of the town in a lawsuit officials filed last year against former Town Manager Megan Garner. The lawsuit was over a nearly $150,000 settlement agreement. Town officials alleged that the settlement agreement was invalid because Garner and three town council members violated state law and town protocols in negotiating it. Garner denied those allegations and said she had to get the settlement agreement as a way to escape what she described as a hostile work environment and constant harassment.

Things took a bizarre turn when town officials filed an amended lawsuit that alleged Garner violated the town's ethical rules by having a sexual relationship with the town's former fire chief, Andy Marshall. Garner and Marshall denied having an affair, though Marshall's ex-wife has filed a pending alienation of affection lawsuit against Garner.

And all of this started at a meeting in October 2021, when Garner and three council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — all resigned abruptly after the settlement agreement was approved. The next day, Garner accepted a job as city manager in Graham in Alamance County. She never got the money, though. That's because the town's transaction limits would not allow the transfer of the money into Garner's accounts. Town officials declined to release the amount of the settlement agreement, even though the information is public record under state law. The amount was released only after Garner filed a written answer and counter-claim to the town's lawsuit.

In a hearing on Monday afternoon, what mattered most were the technical details of the law governing the settlement agreement. Judge Richard Doughton granted the town's motion to have a judgment in its favor based on the pleadings in the town's complaint.

Randy James, the interim town attorney, argued in court that this really was a simple issue — Garner had no right to get a settlement agreement from the town for two main reasons — she failed to get a stamp on the agreement certifying that the town's finance director, Wade Gilley, had done a pre-audit and she did not get the town's council to approve a budget amendment to ensure there was enough money to pay for the settlement agreement.

James said the law is clear that both of those things had to be done before Garner could get a settlement agreement. James also said there was another reason why Garner shouldn't have gotten a settlement agreement — she resigned and took another job. The lawsuit alleged that Garner needed to give a 90-day notice and that she could not leave to take another job.

June Allison, one of Garner's attorney, conceded that a pre-audit certification was not done and a budget amendment was not approved. But she argued in court that between August and October 2021, D. Barrett Burge, the town attorney at the town, Garner's attorneys, and Patrick Flanagan, an attorney representing the town's insurance company, negotiated the settlement agreement.

Garner, Allison argued, believed that the town was operating out of a good-faith basis. She resigned, thinking that the town would provide the pre-audit certification stamp and seek a budget amendment, Allison said in court. In court papers, Garner's attorneys have argued that the town breached a duty of good faith and fair dealing when town officials refused to pass a budget amendment and place a stamp on the agreement certifying that it was pre-audited.

Allison said in court that settlement agreements have historically been approved and then the town officials would pass a budget amendment and place a pre-audit certification stamp on the agreement afterward.

Garner also had no way of knowing that McDermon, Plunkett, Stigall and Burge would all also resign on the same night — Oct. 21, 2021.

Doughton didn't buy Allison's arguments, saying that Garner should have known as town manager what was required for a settlement agreement.

In court papers, Garner had argued that she and her attorneys had gone to the town in private to complain about what Garner called false allegations against her about her personal life, including the allegations about her having an affair. She said certain town officials and residents had been waging a smear campaign against her that was based on her being a woman.

The town alleged in its lawsuit that Garner had engaged in outrageous behavior but never sought to fire her, Allison said in court.

Allison called the allegations contained in the amended complaint that the town later filed "scurrilous" and designed to embarrass Garner. The settlement agreement contained a non-disparagement clause, and Allison said in court that the town had simply continued to harass her.

"This has been a nasty litigation," she said.