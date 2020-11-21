Forsyth County judge sends 87-year-old man to Central Regional Hospital for evaluation. Man is accused of killing his neighbor and one of her dogs.

According to the lawsuit, Aycoth went to Karla Essick's house on July 14 and asked for her help with some financial matters. At his request, the two went to a bank so that he could sort out some bills that were overdue. Later that evening, Aycoth went back to Essick's house and thanked her.

But at 7 a.m. on July 15, Aycoth walked over to Essick's house after her boyfriend left, the lawsuit alleges. Essick answered the door, her puppy, Waylon, in her arms. She headed down the hallway to place Waylon in a kennel in her bedroom with Aycoth following her, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Aycoth began shouting at Essick about money and then he pulled out a .22-caliber pistol and fired two shots at Essick. Both Essick and Waylon were struck and Aycoth fired two more times as Essick tried to escape, the lawsuit said. Seconds passed, and Aycoth fired another two times. In total, Aycoth shot Essick six times, with five of the bullets hitting Essick in the torso.

The lawsuit said Aycoth "calmly" walked out of the house and went back to his house. At the time of the shooting, Essick's grandson was in the house and later called the police.

Breeding said in court papers that Aycoth was on the front porch when police arrived and "admitted shooting victim over some paperwork that she had helped him with the day before."

