Forsyth County man accused of attacking family over Black Lives Matter signs.

Sturdy blocked the family in, got out of his car and headed to the back passenger seat, where Tempest's and Pugh's brother was. Parsonage said Sturdy then began hitting the brother in the face. Pugh tried to intervene and Sturdy punched Pugh twice in the face, according to Parsonage.

Sturdy pointed at the signs and used the N-word. He also used the word "whores," Parsonage said.

LaShanda Millner, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that Sturdy used racist language and had tailgated the family before the incident. Arrest warrants said Sturdy punched both the brother and Pugh in the face.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Sturdy answered few questions about the incident.

When asked whether he denied the allegations, Sturdy said, "I'm going to court and you can be there."

He also said he didn't think the news media cared about the facts in the case.

He then used an expletive and hung up.

Parsonage said Tempest, Pugh and their brother are still processing what happened.