Forsyth County man accused of killing woman and dumping her body in 2018 wants judge to throw out evidence obtained by GPS ankle monitor.

A Forsyth County man accused of murdering a woman four years ago and discarding her body in a dumpster along Country Club Road is asking a judge to throw out any evidence investigators got from the ankle bracelet he was wearing at the time because he alleges that he was never supposed to be on probation in the first place.

In fact, attorneys for Mario Kennard Bennett, 35, want the judge to also throw out a previous conviction for second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation that landed him on probation requiring the ankle bracelet.

Dan Anthony and Keith Hanson, Bennett’s attorneys, argue in court papers filed last month that Bennett’s guilty pleas he made in January 2018 should be vacated because the court system did not hold up its end of the plea bargain. Bennett decided to plead guilty, they said, largely because Bennett was told that he would get time served for his sentences and he would not be placed on supervised probation. He ended up on probation anyway because of errors court officials made, Anthony and Hanson argue.

Bennett is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 12, 2018 death of Shantika “Tika” Lashae Dunlap, a mother of three boys and one girl. Dunlap was reported missing Dec. 13, 2018, and her body was found two days later in a dumpster at 4843 Country Club Road. An autopsy report said Dunlap was suffocated to death. An arrest warrant alleges that Bennett killed Dunlap on Dec. 12, 2018.

Bennett is scheduled to go on trial for Dunlap’s murder starting May 8. If convicted of first-degree murder, he could face the death penalty. Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel said Thursday in an email that Forsyth County prosecutors will not comment on pending litigation.

The case has a long and convoluted history.

Bennett, a registered sex offender, was first connected to Dunlap’s death when he was arrested in Florida in January 2019 and charged with felony larceny based on allegations that he stole Dunlap’s Federal Credit Union card on Dec. 14, 2018, the day before Dunlap’s body was found. Several weeks later, Bennett was officially charged with murder in Dunlap’s death.

At the time of Dunlap’s death, Bennett was on probation for his conviction on Jan. 24, 2018, for second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation in connection to allegations from October 2012. Initially, he was also charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, false imprisonment and a second count of assault by strangulation.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Bennett raped three women and assaulted another at a house in Rural Hall. In two of the alleged rapes, the women told sheriff’s deputies that Bennett raped them several times and threatened to either hurt or kill them. In one instance, he allegedly told a woman he had several guns in the house, according to search warrants.

Bennett was charged only in an October 2012 incident in which a Greensboro woman told investigators that Bennett threatened to shoot her and “gut” her and gagged her with a handkerchief. Dresel, who prosecuted that case, said at the 2018 plea hearing that the woman alleged Bennett had sexually assaulted her. None of Bennett’s DNA was found on the woman, according to a transcript of the hearing filed with the motion Anthony and Hanson filed, but Bennett’s DNA was found in her pants and her DNA was found on a handkerchief at his Rural Hall house

She said at the hearing that there were some problems with the physical evidence that led to the plea deal, according to the transcript.

As part of a plea deal, Bennett pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and assault charge, and Dresel voluntarily dismissed the remaining charges. Bennett also pleaded guilty to an unrelated probation violation.

Bennett was sentenced to between three years and one month to four years and nine months in prison. He was given credit for spending nearly five years in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial. He was released from prison on Nov. 4, 2018.

Anthony and Hanson argue that Bennett understood that as part of his plea agreement, he would not have to be on probation — he would get mostly time-served for the kidnapping and assault charges and he might have to serve a few months for the probation violation. And then he would be done.

Instead, court officials miscalculated the amount of jail credit he had.

“Because of the court’s error, Mr. Bennett was placed on Post Release Supervision — and put on an ankle monitor — for want of the 20 days jail time he was not credited by the court … in violation of his plea agreement and due process rights,” Anthony and Hanson said.

Anthony and Hanson said that the main reason Bennett agreed to plead guilty and give up his right to challenge the charges at trial was “to be finished with all of his prison time …, be released from any other prison time AND have no more obligations to the state regarding this charge.”

“Mr. Bennett did not get the benefit of his bargain and, therefore, should be allowed to rescind his guilty plea,” the attorneys said.

The motions Anthony and Hanson filed include an affidavit from Bennett’s attorney for his 2018 criminal case, Brandon Goldsborough. Goldsborough said in the affidavit that it was his intention that Bennett not have any probation once he served any prison sentence.

If Bennett wasn’t supposed to be on probation, then he shouldn’t have had to wear an ankle bracelet, Anthony and Hanson argue in a separate motion to suppress the evidence. That means, they argue, that any evidence obtained through the GPS on Bennett’s ankle bracelet should be thrown out.

Anthony said in an affidavit that Winston-Salem police detectives noted that Bennett had been charged with “sexually related crimes in the past, and that (the Defendant) had been assigned a GPS ankle monitor due to his past criminal convictions.”

One of the detectives, Greg Dorn, who has since retired, was told by probation officers about where specifically Bennett was on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 of 2018.

Anthony said Winston-Salem police detective Michael Ognosky and other investigators used the information from probation officers to go to various addresses and sites where they were told Bennett had been “in order to conduct further investigations, searches and seizures which ultimately led to the arrest of the Defendant.”

Anthony said the GPS ankle monitoring information was an illegal search and a violation of Bennett’s Fourth Amendment constitutional rights.

This isn’t the first time Bennett has challenged his probation. A previous attorney, Bob Stitcher, filed a motion to dismiss a charge of interfering with electronic monitoring because Bennett was not supposed to be on parole.

A date to hear the motions has not yet been set.