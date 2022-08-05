Forsyth County man convicted in fatal stabbing in 2020.

A Forsyth County man was convicted Friday of stabbing another man to death during a fight outside a trailer in October 2020.

Stanley Evan Baker, 34, of Tobaccoville, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in Forsyth Superior Court in the death of David Matthew "Matt" Styers.

Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Baker to a minimum of four years, 10 months and a maximum of six years, 10 months in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity said in court that the stabbing happened on Oct. 19, 2020.

The two men got into an argument outside of a trailer on 4550 Effie Lane. Baker had a knife in his hand when the argument started, and then Styers pulled out a knife and brandished it.

Styers switched the knife to his non-dominant hand and then with his dominant hand, punched Baker. Within a second of the punch, Baker stabbed Styers in the chest.

The entire altercation was captured on surveillance camera, Garrity said.

Styers collapsed and his family members took him to his parents' trailer, where he died.

Jonathan Leonard, Baker's attorney, said the day after, Oct. 20, 2020, Baker turned himself into the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and gave a full statement about what happened. Leonard said Baker didn't know that Styers had died until he went to the sheriff's office.

Baker placed his head on a table in the sheriff's office and cried.

Leonard said Baker wasn't remorseful for getting caught.

"My client showed remorse about what happened," he said.

An autopsy showed that Styers died from a stab wound to the chest.

Garrity said it's not clear what led to the altercation. A large amount of stolen property and illegal drugs were found in the trailer where the stabbing happened.

Leonard said it might have been a stash house with a small amount of methamphetamines located inside. But Baker has said he doesn't remember what led to his fight with Styers, Leonard said.

Garrity said she had been in communication with Styers' family, including having a conversation with Styers' sister. His parents did not want to attend the hearing Friday because they couldn't take it emotionally. They had already lost another son to a homicide in another jurisdiction, Garrity said.

Styers had two children, one 7 and the other 12, Garrity said in court. He didn't have custody of his children and he didn't get a chance to see his youngest child before he died, Garrity said.

At the time of the fatal stabbing, Baker was on probation for a conviction for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of the plea arrangement, Baker admitted he was in violation of his probation.