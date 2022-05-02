Forsyth County man convicted in road-rage incident over Black Lives Matter sign.

A Forsyth County man was convicted of assaulting two members of a family in 2020 outside a dental office because he was angered by a Black Lives Matter sign in the window of their vehicle, according to court records.

Rod Steven Sturdy, 56, of the 8000 block of Deverow Court in Lewisville, pleaded guilty April 22 in Forsyth District Court to three misdemeanor charges -- assault, inflicting serious injury, simple assault and assault on a female.

Judge Victoria Roemer of Forsyth District Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Sturdy to a 75-day jail sentence. Sturdy also has to pay $3,153 in court fines and costs, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Elizabeth Martin, who prosecuted the case, could not be reached Monday. Sturdy's attorney, Jerry Carlyle Hearn, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Sturdy is white, as are the people who were assaulted. Helen Parsonage, the family's attorney, said she believed that North Carolina's Hate Crime Law should have been used to enhance the charges, so they would be felonies and not misdemeanors. She also said Sturdy should have been charged with communicating threats and reckless driving. But no additional criminal charges were filed beyond the ones he pleaded guilty to last month.

"While satisfied that the charges resulted in convictions, we always felt more serious charges were warranted. My clients will nonetheless be glad of closure," Parsonage said Monday.

Nova Tempest, Olivia Pugh and their then-17-year-old brother were headed to a dental appointment on the morning of Dec. 3, 2020, Tempest and Pugh told the Journal in 2020. Tempest was trying to get Pugh and their brother to back-to-back dental appointments, one at 11 a.m. and another at noon.

Tempest had just gotten off the highway and turned onto Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Tempest was driving through a traffic light when, according to Tempest and Pugh, they noticed Sturdy coming in front of them and slamming on the brakes. He was driving a blue PT Cruiser, they said.

Tempest's car had two signs, one that said Black Lives Matter and another that said "Prosecute the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" in reference to the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot to death by Louisville police in March 2020.

Tempest said some people had gotten upset at the Black Lives Matter sign in the past. Typically, drivers would honk their horns, flash their lights or scream profanities. But Tempest said Sturdy didn't do any of those things. He just followed them.

"I thought that was unusual," Tempest said. "Usually, when people are upset at the signs, they're looking at me or making rude gestures."

Tempest got to the intersection of Lewisville-Clemmons and Shallowford roads and turned into the dentist's office. Sturdy was close behind and followed them into the parking lot. Tempest parked as close to the office as possible but Sturdy blocked them in from the back with his vehicle.

Tempest and Pugh said Sturdy gave Pugh the middle finger and Pugh responded in kind. Sturdy then got out of his car and walked over to the passenger side, where Tempest and Pugh's brother was attempting to get out of the back seat. Sturdy started punching the brother in the face, Pugh said.

Pugh rolled down the window to open the door (the inside door handle was broken), got out and pushed the brother's door forward to get Sturdy out of the way.

"(I was trying) to find that sweet spot so he couldn't reach either of us," Pugh told the Journal.

But Sturdy punched Pugh in the face twice. Meanwhile, Tempest used the car horn to get the attention of the staff in the dentist's office. As they started to come out, Pugh yelled at Sturdy to leave. Sturdy called Pugh a b**** and used the N-word in reference to the Black Lives Matter sign. Pugh said he pointed at the sign, got in his car and drove away.

Tempest and Pugh took down the license plate, and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation. Sturdy was soon charged with assault on a female and simple assault. Then in June 2021, he was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. The arrest warrant alleged that Sturdy fractured the brother's orbital eye socket. Pugh said Sturdy punched their brother twice.

