Forsyth County man convicted on charges he raped and sexually abused a child

A Forsyth County man was convicted on charges that he raped and sexually abused a child starting when the victim was 12, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

Fernando Romero-Vidal, 39, pleaded guilty to six counts of statutory rape of a child, three counts of first-degree sex offense with a child and six counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the news release said.

Forsyth County prosecutors said that Romero-Vidal raped and sexually abused the child starting when the victim was age 12 and continuing until age 16.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Romero-Vidal to a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of 58 years in prison. Hall also ordered that Romero-Vidal register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Emily Davis prosecuted the case. Terrence Hines represented Romero-Vidal.