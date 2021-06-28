Forsyth County man faces new charge in alleged attack over Black Lives Matter sign

A Forsyth County man faces an additional charge over allegations that he assaulted a member of a family at a dental clinic, in apparent anger at a Black Lives Matter sign and another sign in support of Breonna Taylor in the back window of their car.
Rod Steven Sturdy, 55, of the 8000 block of Deverow Court in Lewisville has been charged with misdemeanor assault, inflicting serious injury. He also faces two previous misdemeanor charges — simple assault and assault on a female — from an incident that happened on Dec. 3, 2020 in Lewisville.
An arrest warrant said he punched a 17-year-old boy, fracturing the boy's orbital eye socket. Sturdy was served with the arrest warrant on June 3 and released with a promise to appear. He is scheduled to appear on that charge in Forsyth District Court on July 12. He is scheduled to appear on the previous two charges on Sept. 13.
Helen Parsonage, attorney for the family, said the new charge is not enough. She had previously said that Sturdy should be charged with assault, inflicting serious injury, but she also said that North Carolina's Hate Crime law should be applied to enhance the two earlier assaults to felonies. And Sturdy should also be facing charges of communicating threats and reckless driving, Parsonage said.
Sturdy is white as are the people he is accused of assaulting.
Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said the new charge came about because the sheriff's office continued to investigate. Howell said the extent of the boy's injuries allowed the sheriff's office to upgrade the charge from simple assault to assault, inflicting serious injury. She said she was not aware of any additional charges.
Sturdy did not answer his phone Monday when a Winston-Salem Journal reporter called seeking comment, and it did not appear that a voice-mail system had been set up.
Nova Tempest, Oliva Pugh and their then-17-year-old brother were headed to a dental appointment on the morning of Dec. 3, Tempest and Pugh told the Winston-Salem Journal in a Zoom interview last year. Tempest was trying to get Pugh and their brother to back-to-back dental appointments, one at 11 a.m. and another at noon.
Tempest had just gotten off the highway onto Lewisville-Clemmons Road and driven through a traffic light when, according to Tempest and Pugh, they noticed Sturdy coming in front of them and slamming on the brakes. He was driving a blue PT Cruiser, they said.
"Then he had the attention of everyone in the vehicle," Pugh said.
Tempest got to the intersection of Lewisville-Clemmons and Shallowford roads and turned into the dentist's office. Sturdy was close behind and followed them into the parking lot in the back of the office building, Tempest and Pugh said.
Tempest parked as close to the office as possible, but Sturdy blocked them in from the back of the vehicle. Sturdy gave Pugh the middle finger and Pugh gave it right back at him, they said. Then, Sturdy got out of his car, walked to the passenger side, where the brother was trying to get out, and started punching the brother in the face, the family said. They said Sturdy punched their brother twice.
Pugh said Sturdy also called Pugh a "b****" and used the N-word in reference to the Black Lives Matter sign. Pugh said Sturdy pointed at the sign and then got into his car and drove away.
