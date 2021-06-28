Forsyth County man faces new charge in alleged attack over Black Lives Matter sign

Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said the new charge came about because the sheriff's office continued to investigate. Howell said the extent of the boy's injuries allowed the sheriff's office to upgrade the charge from simple assault to assault, inflicting serious injury. She said she was not aware of any additional charges.

Sturdy did not answer his phone Monday when a Winston-Salem Journal reporter called seeking comment, and it did not appear that a voice-mail system had been set up.

Nova Tempest, Oliva Pugh and their then-17-year-old brother were headed to a dental appointment on the morning of Dec. 3, Tempest and Pugh told the Winston-Salem Journal in a Zoom interview last year. Tempest was trying to get Pugh and their brother to back-to-back dental appointments, one at 11 a.m. and another at noon.

Tempest had just gotten off the highway onto Lewisville-Clemmons Road and driven through a traffic light when, according to Tempest and Pugh, they noticed Sturdy coming in front of them and slamming on the brakes. He was driving a blue PT Cruiser, they said.

"Then he had the attention of everyone in the vehicle," Pugh said.