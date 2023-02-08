An attorney for a death-row inmate argued to the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday that the removal of all the Black potential jurors by the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office demonstrated a pattern of racial discrimination in her client’s 1996 trial.

Elizabeth Hambourger of Durham, the attorney for Russell William Tucker, told the nine-justice panel that a prosecutor used a handout to give his reasons removing the Black jurors.

"If a prosecutor is asked to give reasons, they should be very easy to give," Hambourger said. “They should not be able to read those reasons off a piece of paper that was prepared by someone else presumedly months or years prior to this trial."

A prosecutor reading from the handoff is a pretext to racial discrimination, Hambourger said.

Tucker, 56, of Winston-Salem, is on death row in Central Prison in Raleigh after a jury convicted him in February 1996 of first-degree murder in the death of Maurice Travone Williams.

Prosecutors allege Tucker fatally shot Williams, 23, a security guard at a Kmart store on University Parkway, on Dec. 8, 1994. Williams was shot in the chest after authorities said Tucker walked out of the Kmart store. Williams believed Tucker had stolen clothes.

Hambourger is asking the N.C. Supreme Court to review a decision by Judge Stuart Albright of Forsyth Superior Court. Albright rejected Tucker’s recent appeal. The state’s highest court will issue a decision later this year.

In the 58-minute hearing, Hambourger argued in favor of Tucker while Danielle Elder, a special deputy attorney general, told the justices that Tucker’s claims of racial discrimination in his jury selection lacked legal standing.

State prosecutors have argued in court papers that race was not a factor in jury selection in Tucker's case and that the handout, a training document, was meant only to remind prosecutors across North Carolina that they are not to use race.

Hambourger said that the racial discrimination practiced by the trial’s prosecutors mirrors the racial bias that is present in the United States, North Carolina and Forsyth County.

Hambourger pointed to the 1986 U.S. Supreme Court decision called Batson v. Kentucky, which prohibited racial discrimination in jury selection.

In criminal cases, prosecutors and defense attorneys have a certain number of peremptory challenges that they can use to remove a juror without stating a reason. But if criminal defense attorneys suspect that prosecutors are using race to get rid of potential jurors, they can make a challenge based on the U.S. Supreme Court case.

A judge would then offer prosecutors a chance to provide a race-neutral reason for why they got rid of a particular juror.

That’s what happened in Tucker’s case, when a Forsyth County prosecutor used peremptory challenges to remove five potential Black jurors. Tucker’s attorneys challenged the removals but a judge accepted prosecutors’ reasons.

In her argument Wednesday, Elder described the actions that led to Tucker's murder conviction.

Tucker was approached by Williams and another store employee who suspected Tucker had stolen merchandise from the store, Elder said. Tucker then fired at both men, killing Williams and narrowly missing the other employee.

Tucker ran from the scene and through the store’s parking lot where he was confronted by two Winston-Salem police officers. Tucker fired his gun, hitting both officers and wounding one of them.

Tucker later admitted to shooting the men, Elder said.

The appeal of Racial Justice Act, which allowed inmates to challenge their death sentences based on allegations of racial bias, makes Tucker's claim of racial discrimination legally invalid, Elder said.

"The defendant (Tucker) has had many opportunities over the various years to reassert his unsuccessful Batson challenges …," Elder said. "He has failed to do so."