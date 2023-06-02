A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy has been been charged with assaulting a woman, the Forsyth Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Kenneth Mickens Jr., 30, of Winston-Salem is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor vandalism of personal property, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Mickens was being held Friday at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said.

Mickens was fired Friday, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. His annual salary was $53,261.

Mickens was hired May 6, 2019, and he became a sworn deputy sheriff on Dec. 20, 2019, the sheriff's office said.