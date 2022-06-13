Forsyth County sheriff's office investigating bank robbery in Clemmons. No one was injured.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in Clemmons that happened Monday morning.
According to posts made on its Facebook page and Twitter account, the sheriff's office said that deputies responded to an alarm at Piedmont Federal Bank in Clemmons at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
When deputies arrived, they confirmed that a person robbed the bank. No one was injured, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information connected to the robbery is asked to call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. People also can send information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477.
336-727-7326