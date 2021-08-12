Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Forsyth County detention officers shut off water for nearly three hours on Aug. 5 after they say some inmates at the Forsyth County Jail flooded their cells, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Christina Howell, the spokeswoman, said Monday that inmates had staged a demonstration to protest certain restrictions that jail officials had imposed. She said Thursday in response to questions from the Winston-Salem Journal that the restrictions were "imposed upon them by virtue of being incarcerated." She has said that no inmate was injured because there were no altercations. She also said that inmates who participated in the protests were charged.

"For example, the residents are unhappy with the fact they are confined to their cells for specific periods of time and are not allowed out at their discretion," she said in an email Thursday. "Another example would be that the residents feel that certain items should not be considered contraband and be allowed in their possession. A specific example of that would be images that are sexual in nature."

Howell said that sometimes, for example, an inmate might get letters from loved ones that contain sexual images.