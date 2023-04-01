The Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested a man after he fired several shots in an effort to avoid being arrested late Friday.

Around midnight, a task force member heard several gunshots in the area of Alspaugh Drive. There, the officer spotted a vehicle and called for assistance.

The task force member proceeded to follow the suspect vehicle in their unmarked car. That's when the vehicle stopped and two people ran away, the task force said.

As they were fleeing, one person turned and fired several shots.

Lamonta Demaurice Clark, 46, of Winston-Salem was later arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or to inflict serious injury and other offenses.

Clark was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.