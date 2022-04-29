Forsyth County will get $23 million out of $26 billion opioid settlement, state AG Josh Stein says.

Over the next 18 years, Forsyth County will get $23 million from a $26 billion opioid agreement, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said during a news conference Friday.

That money will bolster efforts by local organizations such as Insight Human Services, where the news conference took place on Friday afternoon.

"We're talking about the opioid crisis, which is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history," Stein said. "In North Carolina, we've lost 20,000 lives to this crisis, and tragically, it's worsening."

Stein said that the latest data from 2020 showed that opioid deaths spiked 40 percent.

In February, Stein announced the final approval of the $26 billion agreement with three major companies in the pharmaceutical industry — Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBeren and McKesson — as well as Johnson & Johnson.

Stein said this was part of a bipartisan effort by the country's attorney generals to hold accountable the companies that, out of greed, hooked millions of people on opioids, causing this crisis.

It is the second largest state attorney general settlement in history, only exceeded by the settlement with the tobacco industry.

North Carolina's share of the settlement is $750 million. The first payment from the settlement will hit North Carolina's coffers this summer, Stein said.

Eighty-five percent of the settlement money will go to local governments, which will then distribute it to organizations dedicated to fighting the drug problem.

"We knew that local government is where the rubber meets the road," he said.

The money can be used only for this opioid crisis, Stein said.

"It is a dedicated source of funds that is going to transform people's lives in your communities," he said. "The funds have to be used for prevention, treatment, recovery or harm reduction strategies."

Insight Human Services is exactly the kind of organization the settlement money is designed to help, Stein said.

James R. Harner, chief executive officer for Insight Human Services, said the nonprofit organization has a housing program called BAT (Begin Again Treatment) that started in 2009. Over the past 12 years, the housing program has helped 1,680 people.

People stay for 90 days and get what is called MAT (Medically Assisted Treatment) as well as psychiatric services, Harner said.

Medically assisted treatment is when medication is used to taper the effects of withdrawal in the early stages of recovery and is coupled with counseling.

The most vulnerable people that the program tries to help are the ones who just got out of a state facility, a hospital or from a jail or prison, he said. The second most vulnerable population are the people who are homeless.

It takes time for people to recover, and it's a lifetime struggle, Harner said.

"The longer we can engage people in treatment, it pays off," he said.

Calvin Ward is a peer-support specialist and he knows what it is like to be addicted to drugs. He served seven years in prison and he was in and out of jail about 100 times over the years.

"Soon as a client comes in, we start focusing their interests," he said.

Some people addicted to drugs haven't had a good night's sleep in years or haven't consistently bathed. Both Harner and Ward emphasized that drug addiction is not a moral failing; it's biological, and much of the work is restoring people's belief in themselves that they can recover.

"The only thing you can recover in this process is your self-motivation and your self-worth," Ward said.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said some people don't understand some of the strategies, such as the needle- exchange program.

Thompson and Stein said that you can't arrest your way out of the opioid crisis. Stein said the cycle has to be stopped.

Thompson said her department has responded to a number of drug overdoses. Officers are armed with naloxone, but sometimes one dose of it isn't enough to revive a person from an overdose. Thompson said that people can consume such a mixture of drugs that sometimes, it takes several doses of naloxone to help a person who is overdosing.

"It's our job to work together," she said. "The overdose problem is a community problem, and it's going to take all members of our community working together to move us from addiction to recovery."

