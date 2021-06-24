Forsyth County woman convicted in death of newborn infant found at Planned Parenthood in 2010.

According to the autopsy, the infant died from complications from premature birth. Environmental hypothermia and perinatal pneumonia contributed to her death. An amended autopsy report said her death was homicide and "partly due to environmental exposure brought about because the neonate had been intentionally abandoned."

Jennifer R. Martin, Crow's attorney, said Crow never intended for this to happen. She had no malicious intent and acted out of desperation because she knew she could not take care of this child, Martin said.

The child was born during a long dark period of Crow's life, Martin said. Crow had grown up in a physically and emotionally abusive household. Crow had begged her mother not to marry her stepfather, who screamed and hit her constantly. Her mother also abused her, pulling her hair and beating her with a hairbrush, Martin said.

Martin also said her mother and stepfather also were restrictive, not allowing her to date and grounding her when they felt she broke the rules. That continued until she was 20. After she left, she ended up married to a man who proved to be physically abusive. They had a girl, who is now 15. She left after 13 years when he beat her and punched holes in their house, Martin said.