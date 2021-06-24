Forsyth County woman convicted in death of newborn infant found at Planned Parenthood in 2010.

After Jennifer McMillan Crow gave birth to a premature baby in her bathtub in September 2010, she went to a local Wal-Mart and bought formula and diapers. Then she put her daughter in a pink onesie and swaddled her in blankets, placed her in a container and left her in front of Planned Parenthood's office in Winston-Salem.
Hours later, police would find her daughter dead. Years later, she would tell police she never knew her daughter had died.
More than a decade later, Crow stood in front of a Forsyth County judge and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her daughter, later named "Therese, the Little Flower." Crow wiped away tears during the hearing and her voice shook as she and the judge went through the plea transcript.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave her a split sentence — an active 60-day jail sentence to be served in July 2022 and a suspended sentence of between one year and two years. Hall placed Crow, who had no previous criminal record, on supervised probation for five years.
Just after 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2010, an employee at Planned Parenthood in Winston-Salem noticed a plastic storage container outside the agency's office in the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue, Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said in court. The employee thought the infant was a doll and covered the girl up with a scrub jacket, leaving a note saying, "DO NOT TOUCH," according to the autopsy report. The employee then opened the office.
Then the employee got an email notifying the staff about an arrest of an anti-choice extremist in North Carolina and alerting staff for "any threats or unusual behaviors around our centers," an investigative report from the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office said. The employee called Winston-Salem police just after 7 a.m. about possible threats. After police arrived, she mentioned a possible bomb threat, and the police department's bomb squad was called. The bomb squad arrived at 9:10 a.m., the investigative report said.
An officer with the bomb squad examined the container and discovered the dead infant.
No one claimed the child for the next 10 years. She became known as "Therese, the Little Flower," named after Saint Therese, a French nun who loved nature and flowers and died from tuberculosis at age 24 in 1897. The girl was buried on Sept. 29, 2010, at Lewisville United Methodist Church. About 120 people attended her funeral.
In 2020, Foster said, a detective had fingerprints lifted off a baby bottle put through a new data system and the results pointed to Crow, who immediately admitted to giving birth to a girl in 2010 and leaving the child at Planned Parenthood, the same place from which she had previously gotten birth control. At the time, a state law known as the Infant Abandonment Act allowed parents to leave infants less than 7 days old with a responsible adult at designated safe havens such as hospitals, fire stations or nonprofit community health centers without penalty.
According to the autopsy, the infant died from complications from premature birth. Environmental hypothermia and perinatal pneumonia contributed to her death. An amended autopsy report said her death was homicide and "partly due to environmental exposure brought about because the neonate had been intentionally abandoned."
Jennifer R. Martin, Crow's attorney, said Crow never intended for this to happen. She had no malicious intent and acted out of desperation because she knew she could not take care of this child, Martin said.
The child was born during a long dark period of Crow's life, Martin said. Crow had grown up in a physically and emotionally abusive household. Crow had begged her mother not to marry her stepfather, who screamed and hit her constantly. Her mother also abused her, pulling her hair and beating her with a hairbrush, Martin said.
Martin also said her mother and stepfather also were restrictive, not allowing her to date and grounding her when they felt she broke the rules. That continued until she was 20. After she left, she ended up married to a man who proved to be physically abusive. They had a girl, who is now 15. She left after 13 years when he beat her and punched holes in their house, Martin said.
After the marriage ended, Crow began dating a man she worked with but broke up when she learned he had cheated on her. Martin said that the man and the woman he cheated on Crow with, also a co-worker, conspired to get Crow fired from the job. Soon after the relationship ended, she found out she was pregnant. When she told the man about the pregnancy, he told her not to contact him again.
Crow told no one about the pregnancy and couldn't afford prenatal care, Martin said. Crow believed she had more time but she had the child prematurely, alone in the bathtub of her place, Martin said. She took 24 hours to figure out what she could do and she felt she had no one she could turn to. That led her to make the decision to take her newborn child to Planned Parenthood, Martin said.
She never knew that her child had died, Martin said. Even though the case had been covered heavily in the news media, Crow did not have access to cable. It was only when Winston-Salem police detectives interviewed her did she find out that her daughter had died.
But Hall said Crow was criminally culpable because she didn't seek prenatal care and she didn't call 911, which she could have done anonymously.
"It's abundantly obvious that this is a tragedy from beginning to end," he said.
