Forsyth deputies: Man dragged officers with car, punched police dog on Christmas

The K-9 remained in the Mustang until it crashed. When the driver tried to run, he did strike a Forsyth County law enforcement K-9 with his fist after fleeing the traffic stop.

A search of the car turned up 31.6 grams of cocaine, 36.2 grams of heroin, about half an ounce of marijuana and a Glock semi-automatic handgun.

Three hours later in the magistrate’s office, deputies wrote in an affidavit that Simon had “fled a traffic stop, dragged two deputies and seriously injured one. (Simon) had constricted pupils, appeared lethargic, was unresponsive at times and unsteady.”

Simon was convicted in April 2014 of selling and delivering cocaine, a felony, and was sentenced to between 13 and 25 months in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 28.

“Last night, our FCSO Family was reminded that we are not guaranteed to go home safely to our families,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in a prepared statement. “This incident is a harsh reminder that the cost of serving and protecting is high. I am grateful for the covering that God has placed on those who serve and protect, regardless of the day.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.