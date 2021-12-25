Forsyth deputies: Man dragged officers with car, punched police dog on Christmas

A Rural Hall man dragged two Forsyth County deputies behind his car while fleeing from a traffic stop early Christmas morning, authorities say.
Deputy R.P. Rae suffered a broken wrist and a head injury but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s office and arrest warrants. A police dog was punched in the face during the arrest.
Ricky Wallace Simon, 28, of 215 Lee St. Apt B, Rural Hall was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer inflicting serious injury; possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting arrest; speeding to elude; resisting a law-enforcement animal; six felonies connected to possession and trafficking of heroin and cocaine; several misdemeanors and traffic violations including DWI and driving left of center.
He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with bond set at $505,000.
According to the sheriff’s office, arrest warrants and a sworn affidavit, the incident happened this way:
About 1 a.m. Christmas morning, a deputy stopped a red Ford Mustang going north on U.S. 52 for driving an estimated 90 mph in a 60 mph zone. Another deputy with a K-9 was called for backup.
When the dog team arrived, Simon jumped back into the Mustang and drove off, dragging deputies Rae and D. Pendolino for some distance before they fell to the pavement.
The K-9 remained in the Mustang until it crashed. When the driver tried to run, he did strike a Forsyth County law enforcement K-9 with his fist after fleeing the traffic stop.
A search of the car turned up 31.6 grams of cocaine, 36.2 grams of heroin, about half an ounce of marijuana and a Glock semi-automatic handgun.
Three hours later in the magistrate’s office, deputies wrote in an affidavit that Simon had “fled a traffic stop, dragged two deputies and seriously injured one. (Simon) had constricted pupils, appeared lethargic, was unresponsive at times and unsteady.”
Simon was convicted in April 2014 of selling and delivering cocaine, a felony, and was sentenced to between 13 and 25 months in prison.
He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 28.
“Last night, our FCSO Family was reminded that we are not guaranteed to go home safely to our families,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in a prepared statement. “This incident is a harsh reminder that the cost of serving and protecting is high. I am grateful for the covering that God has placed on those who serve and protect, regardless of the day.”
336-727-7481