Forsyth deputy accused of violent attack on his wife. He was immediately fired, sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office said that Summers was hired on Dec. 14, 2015, and had worked at the sheriff's office for about seven years.

In September 2020, Summers was seriously injured in a car crash at Tanglewood Park. Summers was driving his patrol car around 6 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2020, while responding to a panic-alarm emergency at the maintenance department at Tanglewood Park, Kimbrough told the Journal.

A Highway Patrol report said Summers was driving 60 mph on Tanglewood Park Road when he ran off the road, struck a post and then a tree. The speed limit for non-emergency vehicles on the road is 25 mph. The car then caught fire, but Summers was able to get out.

Summers had to undergo surgery on his wrists and was treated for his broken ribs. He was able to return home in mid-October 2020, the Journal reported.

Summers had a first appearance in Forsyth District Court on Monday. He is out on an unsecured $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.

Summers is the second Forsyth County sheriff's deputy in the past month to be arrested on an assault charge.