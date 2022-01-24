Forsyth deputy accused of violent attack on his wife. He was immediately fired, sheriff's office says.

A former Forsyth County sheriff's deputy is accused of holding down his wife and hitting her in the face and neck, according to an arrest warrant.
Wesley Jovan Summers, 32, of Winterside Lane, was arrested Sunday and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He was immediately fired, the sheriff's office said.
Summers' arrest came after Forsyth County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a Forsyth County home on Sunday morning.
An arrest warrant alleges that Summers held down Deona Donielle Cureton-Summers and struck her in the face and neck. Cureton-Summers took out a domestic-violence restraining order against her husband on Monday, according to court records. A copy of the restraining order complaint was not immediately available Monday.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement Sunday, saying that his office has "zero tolerance" for domestic violence.
"Once again, we will continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal and what is right — even when it affects one of our own," Kimbrough said. "We will always stand firm on our principles and conduct ourselves with integrity in all that we do, no matter who or what it affects."
The sheriff's office said that Summers was hired on Dec. 14, 2015, and had worked at the sheriff's office for about seven years.
In September 2020, Summers was seriously injured in a car crash at Tanglewood Park. Summers was driving his patrol car around 6 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2020, while responding to a panic-alarm emergency at the maintenance department at Tanglewood Park, Kimbrough told the Journal.
A Highway Patrol report said Summers was driving 60 mph on Tanglewood Park Road when he ran off the road, struck a post and then a tree. The speed limit for non-emergency vehicles on the road is 25 mph. The car then caught fire, but Summers was able to get out.
Summers had to undergo surgery on his wrists and was treated for his broken ribs. He was able to return home in mid-October 2020, the Journal reported.
Summers had a first appearance in Forsyth District Court on Monday. He is out on an unsecured $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.
Summers is the second Forsyth County sheriff's deputy in the past month to be arrested on an assault charge.
On Dec. 30, 2021, Daniel Damian McPherson, 29, of Whitney Road in Mocksville, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office fired him the same day he was arrested.
McPherson was arrested after Davie County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at an address on Whitney Road in Mocksville, Sheriff J.D. Hartman of Davie County said.
McPherson had already left the scene when the deputies arrived, Hartman said.
The victim told the deputies that McPherson had physically assaulted her, Hartman said. A Davie County magistrate later issued an arrest warrant for McPherson. According to the courthouse computer records, the victim was McPherson's wife, Amanda Smith McPherson.
Deputies found McPherson at a business on Salisbury Road in Mocksville and arrested him, Hartman said.
Amanda McPherson also has filed a restraining order against her husband.
Daniel McPherson is scheduled to appear in Davie District Court on March 10.
