Forsyth deputy injured, 2 officers dragged by car after traffic stop on US 52

A man trying to escape deputies dragged two officers with his car early Christmas morning, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the deputies has a broken wrist and a head injury but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

A sheriff's office K9 and another deputy were not seriously injured, investigators said.

Around 1 a.m., a deputy stopped a red Ford Mustang for speeding on U.S. 52 North and called a K9 team for backup. When the team arrived, the sheriff’s office says, the driver jumped back into his car and tried to flee.

A K9 and two deputies attempted to stop him, but the deputies were dragged by the Mustang before being thrown from the car, the sheriff’s office statement said. The K9 remained in the car, which eventually crashed.

“The K9 then removed the driver from the vehicle, and he was taken into custody," the sheriff’s office statement says.