Forsyth deputy injured, 2 officers dragged by car after traffic stop on US 52
Forsyth deputy injured, 2 officers dragged by car after traffic stop on US 52

A man trying to escape deputies dragged two officers with his car early Christmas morning, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the deputies has a broken wrist and a head injury but is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Ricky Wallace Simon

A sheriff's office K9 and another deputy were not seriously injured, investigators said.

Around 1 a.m., a deputy stopped a red Ford Mustang for speeding on U.S. 52 North and called a K9 team for backup. When the team arrived, the sheriff’s office says, the driver jumped back into his car and tried to flee.

A K9 and two deputies attempted to stop him, but the deputies were dragged by the Mustang before being thrown from the car, the sheriff’s office statement said. The K9 remained in the car, which eventually crashed.

“The K9 then removed the driver from the vehicle, and he was taken into custody," the sheriff’s office statement says.

Ricky Wallace Simon, 28, of Rural Hall, faces drug charges as well as felony counts of fleeing to elude officers, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor charge of injuring a law enforcement animal.

Deputies reported finding heroin, cocaine and marijuana inside the Mustang.

Simon also faces charges of felony trafficking of cocaine/heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substances and various other drug and traffic charges.

He is jailed under a $505,000 bond.

“Last night, our FCSO family was reminded that we are not guaranteed to go home safely to our families,” said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. “This incident is a harsh reminder that the cost of serving and protecting is high.”

