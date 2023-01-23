Forsyth drug task force nabs seven on trafficking charges

Six men and a woman were nabbed on drug trafficking charges after an investigation led authorities to an apartment off Jonestown Road in western Winston-Salem.

Drugs with a street value of more than $2 million were seized from an apartment at the Lofts at the Plaza apartments at the end of Commercial Plaza Street.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force said it seized 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, eight kilograms of fentanyl, 4,000 fentanyl pills and a gun.

The following people were each arrested for trafficking in heroin and meth and jailed under the listed bond amounts:

*Damian Kinnard Shipp, 32, $500,000 bond, March 3 court date. One count of trafficking heroin and three counts of trafficking meth.

*Ernest Olmes Avizar, 20, $500,000 bond, no court date listed. One count of trafficking heroin and three counts of trafficking meth.

*Daveon Ashera Greene, 21, $250,000 bond, Feb. 3 court date. One count of trafficking heroin and three counts of trafficking meth.

*Marquell Ahmad Jackson, 22, $200,000 bond, Feb. 3 court date. One count each of trafficking heroin and meth.

*Timothy Renard Marsh Jr., 29, $200,000 bond, Feb. 3 court date. One count each of trafficking heroin and meth.

*Gervontae Daeron Morrison, 25, $250,000 bond, Feb. 3 court date. One count each of trafficking heroin and meth, plus an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

*Ronald Crosby Doby II, 44, $250,000 bond, Feb. 1 court date. One count each of trafficking in heroin and meth.

The drug task force is a joint operation of the Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. The raid on the apartment was carried out with the help of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities said anyone wanting to pass tips may call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.