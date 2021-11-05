Forsyth hearing for former GOP chairman continued to January. Nathan Tabor denies all allegations.

In addition to the cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County, Tabor is also charged with multiple felony larceny charges in Brunswick County that include allegations that he stole catalytic converters, a specialized golf cart and a construction trailer containing numerous tools. In Catawba County, he is charged with cyberstalking based on allegations that he emailed and texted family members, including his mother-in-law, in an effort to get $250,000.

His estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, has filed for temporary custody of the couple's 16-year-old daughter in September, alleging that her husband had exhibited erratic and frightening behavior over the past six months. The couple separated in June, and Jordan Tabor filed for a restraining order against her husband, alleging that he had harassed her through text messages, emails and social media posts. She also said that her husband has become addicted to drugs and has been high in front of their daughter.

In Forsyth, he is accused of using a cellphone to "harass, annoy and terrify" his pastor, Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr. Hawtree is the pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church.

Tabor has called Hawtree a "liar and a thief" and has accused the pastor of embezzling money, according to a complaint for a restraining order that Hawtree filed.