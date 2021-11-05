Forsyth hearing for former GOP chairman continued to January. Nathan Tabor denies all allegations.

A court hearing for Nathan Tabor, who was the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party nearly a decade ago, was continued until next year on a charge that he harassed his pastor. It is one of many criminal charges he faces in three different counties.
Tabor, 48, had been scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Friday, but his attorney, Harold Eustache, said Tabor's next court date will now be Jan. 24.
"He is presumed innocent just like any other defendant and he deserves the best legal representation," Eustache said. Eustache, who is the current vice-chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said he has no other relationship with Tabor beyond his legal representation of him.
Tabor said in an Oct. 21 interview with the Winston-Salem Journal that he is innocent of all charges he faces in Forsyth, Brunswick and Catawba.
"All of these issues will be resolved or all charges will be dropped against me or I will be found not guilty in all three cases," Tabor told the Journal.
Tabor was the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and ran unsuccessfully in 2012 for the 6th Congressional District.
In addition to the cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County, Tabor is also charged with multiple felony larceny charges in Brunswick County that include allegations that he stole catalytic converters, a specialized golf cart and a construction trailer containing numerous tools. In Catawba County, he is charged with cyberstalking based on allegations that he emailed and texted family members, including his mother-in-law, in an effort to get $250,000.
His estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, has filed for temporary custody of the couple's 16-year-old daughter in September, alleging that her husband had exhibited erratic and frightening behavior over the past six months. The couple separated in June, and Jordan Tabor filed for a restraining order against her husband, alleging that he had harassed her through text messages, emails and social media posts. She also said that her husband has become addicted to drugs and has been high in front of their daughter.
In Forsyth, he is accused of using a cellphone to "harass, annoy and terrify" his pastor, Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr. Hawtree is the pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church.
Tabor has called Hawtree a "liar and a thief" and has accused the pastor of embezzling money, according to a complaint for a restraining order that Hawtree filed.
"I have been under constant harassment since May 23," Hawtree writes in the complaint. "The defendant has engaged in a relentless pattern of electronic communications that have threatened me and my family. The defendant has recently as of today (Aug. 23) accused me of embezzlement from Kerwin Baptist Church."
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, has said there is no active criminal investigation and no criminal charges have been filed.
Hawtree included in his complaint communications between Tabor, him and his wife. The communications include Tabor's allegations that Hawtree stole money from the church. It also includes comments about relations between Hawtree and his wife, Julie, according to court documents.
"Julie, I'm sorry you are married to a man who is SO FAT AND SWEATY," Tabor said, the documents show. "It's unbiblical and you have the right to make him serve God."
In his interview with the Journal, Tabor continued to allege that Hawtree stole money from the church.
Arrest warrants filed in Brunswick County courthouse allege that between Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, Tabor stole catalytic converters, each valued at $1,500, from Seaside United Methodist Church, a Habitat for Humanity Restore, a man named Dean Gentry, and a woman named Polly Bristow.
The alleged incidents happened in Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office said.
Search warrants filed in the Brunswick County courthouse indicate that investigators linked him to the alleged crimes through a man named Jerritt Orian Cox, who was a passenger in Tabor's white-colored Jeep Gladiator when he was stopped on Oct. 6. The Jeep Gladiator, which was registered to Tabor, matched the description of the vehicle seen at several businesses, including a Habitat for Humanity Restore, that had items stolen, according to the search warrants.
Cox told investigators that he had lived at Tabor's house in Ocean Isle Beach and that Tabor was the only person he ever saw driving the Jeep Gladiator during the thefts.
"Cox also stated to Investigating Detectives that Tabor has taken items that have been stolen to his residence ... prior to selling or taking them to other locations to be sold," the search warrants said.
Authorities searched both Tabor's residence and his vehicle and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the search warrants.
Emily Flax, a spokeswoman for the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, said the items reported stolen have not been recovered.
Tabor is out on a $75,000 bond for the charges in Brunswick County. He is scheduled to appear in Brunswick District Court on Jan. 4. He is scheduled to appear in Catawba District Court on the cyberstalking charge on Nov. 10.
