Forsyth jail employee charged with providing drugs to inmates

A jail employee lost her job at the Forsyth County jail on Tuesday and was arrested for one felony count of providing contraband to an inmate, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported.

Carmen Nicole Tillman, who is 42 years old and lives in Salisbury, is accused of making a Schedule VI controlled substance available to jail residents. Schedule VI substances include marijuana and substances that contain the active ingredient of marijuana.

The arrest came after an internal investigation, the sheriff's office reported. Tillman was jailed with bond set at $75,000. She had started with the sheriff's office on Nov. 15, 2021.

“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said in a release. "We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right — even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency. Even though it is disappointing and sad when one of own breaks our trust, we will pursue truth and justice no matter what.”

Authorities said anyone with information related to the investigation or any criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at 336-727-2112 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

