Forsyth Jail missed inmate checks around the time man died there, state inspectors find

State inspectors say officers in the Forsyth County Jail failed on some occasions to make timely checks on inmates during the three-day period around the time an inmate committed suicide at the jail in September.

James Michael Anderson, 48, died at the jail at 4:26 a.m. on Sept. 20, after jailers found him “in distress” at 4:05 a.m. that day, according to the state inspection report obtained by the Journal. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has said Anderson committed suicide, and that he was in his cell when he was found unresponsive.

Jailers were required by law to check on Anderson and other inmates at least two times each hour, with no more than 40 minutes between inspection rounds.

When state inspectors examined jail records following Anderson’s death, they found eight occasions over a three-day period when inmate checks were not done in a timely fashion.

While acknowledging the lapses, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that there were “no violations in the 11 hours leading up to Mr. Anderson’s death, nor for the 12 hours after,” according to Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.