Forsyth Jail missed inmate checks around the time man died there, state inspectors find

State inspectors say officers in the Forsyth County Jail failed on some occasions to make timely checks on inmates during the three-day period around the time an inmate committed suicide at the jail in September.
James Michael Anderson, 48, died at the jail at 4:26 a.m. on Sept. 20, after jailers found him “in distress” at 4:05 a.m. that day, according to the state inspection report obtained by the Journal. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has said Anderson committed suicide, and that he was in his cell when he was found unresponsive.
Jailers were required by law to check on Anderson and other inmates at least two times each hour, with no more than 40 minutes between inspection rounds.
When state inspectors examined jail records following Anderson’s death, they found eight occasions over a three-day period when inmate checks were not done in a timely fashion.
While acknowledging the lapses, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that there were “no violations in the 11 hours leading up to Mr. Anderson’s death, nor for the 12 hours after,” according to Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
The gaps between checks ranged from 41 to 61 minutes. Howell said that four of the eight checks were missed by four minutes or less. She said she pointed that out “not to diminish the fact that we were not fully in compliance, but to assure our community that the custody and care of the Detention Center residents is not a responsibility that we take lightly.”
A family member of Anderson’s declined to comment. No death certificate could be found for Anderson.
The inspection of the jail records was carried out on Oct. 7 by the state Division of Health Service Regulation’s unit that deals with jails. The division is under the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The inspection covered records from the period between 4:06 a.m. on Sept. 19 (the day before Anderson died) and 6:05 a.m. on Sept. 21 (the day after Anderson died). Howell said that inmates are checked individually within their blocks, and that check times for the period after Anderson died would have applied to the other inmates in his block.
Chris W. Wood, a jail inspector with the Division of Health Service Regulation, informed Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough on Dec. 16 that the Oct. 7 inspection had uncovered deficiencies. Wood told Kimbrough that the sheriff has to submit a plan to correct the deficiencies by Jan. 15.
That plan has to include information on how the sheriff plans to go about making corrections, whether the problem has the potential of affecting other areas of jail operation, a date for the correction plan to be carried out, and how he plans to ensure that the problem doesn’t happen again.
Howell said remedial training and changes in procedures have already been carried out to make sure the inmate checks are done in a timely fashion, with a particular focus on making sure that happens during shift changes, meals and in connection with the issuance of medical passes.
The jail is also in the process of replacing the software system it uses to document the checks.
The state’s Division of Health Service Regulation’s jail inspectors carry out semi-annual surveys of jails to make sure they are complying with the state’s minimum requirements, said Bailey Pennington, speaking for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Pennington said the division also conducts reviews when an inmate death occurs. The governing body, typically the board of commissioners, receives a report that documents the findings of the inspection.
Howell said the jail made every effort to save Anderson’s life.
“EMS declared Mr. Anderson deceased at 4:26 a.m., but be assured that the 21 minutes between the discovery of Mr. Anderson and his official time of death were spent with detention officers (and others) attempting life-saving measures,” she said.
At the time of his death, Anderson had been incarcerated since July 8 on charges of failure to appear in court, possession of a controlled substance in jail and other charges. Anderson’s death was the second suicide reported at the jail since the death of Robert Giles, found dead on July 7, 2020.
Giles hanged himself with a sheet, an autopsy showed. The sheriff’s office at the time of Giles’ death said he had left a suicide note, but the autopsy report said that no note was found. The sheriff’s office has not explained the discrepancy.
The Journal has requested a copy of the autopsy performed on Anderson.
