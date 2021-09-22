Forsyth jail officials: Inmate killed himself

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said an inmate killed himself on Monday. The sheriff's office is investigating, according to a news release on Tuesday.

James Michael Anderson, 48, of Lexington, was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday, the sheriff's office said. Detention officers tried to save Anderson's life until medical personnel came. Anderson died.

The sheriff's office did not say exactly how Anderson is alleged to have killed himself. Anderson had been incarcerated at the jail since July 8 on charges of failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance in a jail and vandalism of real property.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As is our standard procedure, we immediately notified the Forsyth County Public Health Department Director and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Jail Inspector of the death," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it also contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and asked the state agency to do an independent investigation into Anderson's death. The sheriff's office's Professional Standards Division will also investigate whether any violations of policy or procedures.