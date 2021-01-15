Forsyth jail outbreak jumps to 234, including 188 inmates and 46 staffers. 87 inmates currently positive for virus, officials said

A total of 234 people have tested positive since an outbreak of COVID-19 began at the Forsyth County Jail in late November, including 188 inmates and 46 staffers, according to the latest report released Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
That represents an increase of 10 from Tuesday's report.
The sheriff's office reported Friday 87 current active COVID-19 cases among inmates at the jail. Based on those numbers, 101 inmates have recovered from COVID-19. As of Friday, the jail had 572 inmates.
The health department releases reports on outbreaks at correctional facilities every Tuesday and Friday. That number is cumulative and tracks all cases over the course of the outbreak. The Forsyth outbreak remains the second largest in the state, behind Mecklenburg County Jail. The state health department reported a total of 276 COVID-19 cases at the Mecklenburg County Jail, including 244 inmates and 32 staffers. One staffer has died since the outbreak began at that jail. Mecklenburg County jail officials have disputed those numbers and say that the jail has not had any COVID-19 related deaths.
The latest numbers released Friday show that the Forsyth County Jail has the largest number of staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an outbreak at its county jail earlier this week. The state health department report said 23 inmates and four staffers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Guilford County Jail.
The outbreak at the Forsyth County Jail has sparked criticism from local activist groups, including Triad Abolition Project and Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, about how the sheriff's office has handled things. Julie Brady, the president of the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, has said that Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has not done enough to stop the spread.
On Wednesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office posted a video on its Facebook page to combat what Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, described as misconceptions about the COVID-19 outbreak.
"As the number of COVID cases continues to increase throughout Forsyth County, there is extra attention given to the number of detention center residents who have tested positive," she said in a nearly 7-minute video. "Yet no one is talking about the 98 residents who have recovered."
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office had not previously disclosed on a regular basis the number of inmates who have recovered from COVID-19. The sheriff's office said in the video that there were 88 active cases at the jail. The sheriff's office also had not previously disclosed the number of active cases.
But in an email Friday, Howell said that the sheriff's office would now provide the number of current active cases on its Facebook page on Tuesday and Friday at the same time that the state health department releases cumulative numbers for outbreaks in congregate living settings, which include jails.
The sheriff's office said in Wednesday's video that 29 staffers were positive for COVID-19. The office didn't release a number on Friday.
In Wednesday's video, Major Richard Carleton, the detention bureau commander, told Howell in an interview that the positivity rate for the jail is 15.3 percent. The sheriff's office calculates the positivity rate by dividing the number of positive cases by the total number of inmates at the jail and then multiplying by 100.
But that's not how the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control calculates the positivity rate. The CDC says the positivity rate is determined by taking the number of positive tests and dividing that by the total number of test results and then multiplying by 100. The state health department calculates the positivity rate the same way.
Howell said in a statement posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that the number of inmates at the jail fluctuates, as new inmates come in and other inmates are released. The sheriff's office has said that new inmates are quarantined for 14 days and they are tested on their fifth day of incarceration.
Inmates who have tested positive are no longer considered infectious, the sheriff's office said, after they have completed the required quarantine and have not exhibited any symptoms.
"We are committed to the safety of the residents of the Detention Center," Kimbrough said in a statement on the sheriff's office's Facebook page. "We will continue to be vigilant as we combat this pandemic in the Detention Center and in our community."
Howell has previously said that detention officers have recently started wearing only N95 or KN95 masks while around inmates. Before, they had worn those kind of masks only in certain areas of the jail. Inmates are now being issued two surgical masks every day, she said. Inmates have been restricted in movement inside the jail due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
An outbreak at a correctional facility is not considered over until 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic individual. Inmates are considered no longer infectious after they exhibit no symptoms and completed required isolation, which is 14 days, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
