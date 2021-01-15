Forsyth jail outbreak jumps to 234, including 188 inmates and 46 staffers. 87 inmates currently positive for virus, officials said

But in an email Friday, Howell said that the sheriff's office would now provide the number of current active cases on its Facebook page on Tuesday and Friday at the same time that the state health department releases cumulative numbers for outbreaks in congregate living settings, which include jails.

The sheriff's office said in Wednesday's video that 29 staffers were positive for COVID-19. The office didn't release a number on Friday.

In Wednesday's video, Major Richard Carleton, the detention bureau commander, told Howell in an interview that the positivity rate for the jail is 15.3 percent. The sheriff's office calculates the positivity rate by dividing the number of positive cases by the total number of inmates at the jail and then multiplying by 100.

But that's not how the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control calculates the positivity rate. The CDC says the positivity rate is determined by taking the number of positive tests and dividing that by the total number of test results and then multiplying by 100. The state health department calculates the positivity rate the same way.