Forsyth judge approves $450,000 settlement; former teacher's assistant accused of sexually assaulting disabled student.

A Forsyth County judge approved on a $450,000 settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit involving allegations that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school officials were negligent in not preventing a former teacher's assistant from repeatedly sexually assaulting a student with Down Syndrome.
The money from the settlement, which came from the school system's insurance carrier, will help the student, who is now 22, and his family to purchase a home and go toward providing other needs for the student.
The student's parents filed the lawsuit on Aug. 22, 2018, in Forsyth Superior Court. Named as defendants were Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and Patrick Nolan, the former teacher's assistant.
In 2016, Nolan, 69, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a student and two misdemeanor counts of assault on a handicapped person. Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges and gave Nolan two suspended sentences of 14 months to 26 months in prison. He placed Nolan on supervised probation for 32 months and gave Nolan an active 30-day jail sentence. Nolan was ordered to get sex-offender treatment and was prohibited from ever taking a volunteer or paid position that placed him in contact with children or disabled people.
Edwin W. Bowden, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiff, told Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court that the student's family takes care of his every need. Stacey Rubain also represented the plaintiff.
"He needs the protection and guidance of his family members in all he does," Bowden said.
One of those needs is a new home, he said. The student now lives among seven family members in a two-bedroom residence. That's a cramped living space that makes it difficult for the student's family to properly take care of him, Bowden said.
At a hearing in 2016, Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that Nolan rubbed up against the boy in a school hallway at Atkins High School and touched the boy inappropriately several times in what Nolan said was an attempt to help the child use the bathroom without urinating on himself. The boy could not talk and used a rough form of sign language, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school officials were negligent for several reasons: They failed to protect the boy and other disabled students when they moved from Lowrance Middle School to Atkins High School in March 2015; they failed to provide training and supervision to Nolan; and they failed to establish clear policies requiring teachers and other staff members to report inappropriate behavior. The Hanes-Lowrance campus was closed because of concerns about groundwater contamination.
Dorothy M. Gooding, an attorney for the school system, said in court Tuesday that school officials have denied any liability and the allegations contained in the lawsuit. Last week, Brent Campbell, spokesman for the school system, declined to comment, saying he could not talk about pending litigation.
Bowden said in court that this was a good resolution to the lawsuit and ensures that the student will continue to get the care he needs.
Nolan, who resigned before being fired, had been a teacher assistant at Lowrance since 2001. Before that, he was a teacher assistant at South Fork Elementary School from 1995 to 2001.
336-727-7326