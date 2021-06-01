Forsyth judge approves $450,000 settlement; former teacher's assistant accused of sexually assaulting disabled student.

"He needs the protection and guidance of his family members in all he does," Bowden said.

One of those needs is a new home, he said. The student now lives among seven family members in a two-bedroom residence. That's a cramped living space that makes it difficult for the student's family to properly take care of him, Bowden said.

At a hearing in 2016, Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that Nolan rubbed up against the boy in a school hallway at Atkins High School and touched the boy inappropriately several times in what Nolan said was an attempt to help the child use the bathroom without urinating on himself. The boy could not talk and used a rough form of sign language, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school officials were negligent for several reasons: They failed to protect the boy and other disabled students when they moved from Lowrance Middle School to Atkins High School in March 2015; they failed to provide training and supervision to Nolan; and they failed to establish clear policies requiring teachers and other staff members to report inappropriate behavior. The Hanes-Lowrance campus was closed because of concerns about groundwater contamination.