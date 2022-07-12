Forsyth judge declares mistrial in murder case after defendant interrupts hearing and attorney asks to withdraw from case.

A Forsyth County judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in a first-degree murder case after the defendant kept interrupting court proceedings and alleged that his court-appointed attorney was ineffective in his legal representation.

The attorney also asked the judge to allow him to withdraw from the case, saying that he and his client had come to an impasse.

Harry Lee Hunter, 32, is accused of shooting Joshua Bernard Brown, 27, to death just after 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016. Hunter is charged with first-degree murder in Brown's death and if he had been convicted, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The trial, which was slated to start last a week, started Monday with pre-trial motions and jury selection. On Monday morning, Hunter frequently interrupted his attorney, Dan Anthony, as Anthony tried to argue motions. Several times, Judge Stanley L. Allen of Forsyth Superior Court urged Hunter to stop talking and allow his attorney to represent him.

Anthony also quietly and urgently told his client to stop interrupting him while he was making arguments.

On Tuesday morning, Anthony asked for a mistrial and asked to be allowed to withdraw from the case. Allen initially denied the motion for a mistrial but after hearing from Hunter and Anthony, Allen reconsidered, called for a mistrial and allowed Anthony to withdraw. By the time the mistrial was declared, Forsyth County prosecutors had agreed on 12 potential jurors, but Anthony had not had a chance to question them. All potential jurors were cleared from the courtroom during the hearing.

Allen noted that Hunter had had four previous attorneys appointed to represent him before Anthony. Allen said Hunter had issues with many of those attorneys. Most of them withdrew from the case, citing differences with Hunter. Hunter sought to have his fourth attorney, David Freedman, removed from his case. After Freedman died last year, Anthony was appointed as Hunter's attorney.

Despite being told not to numerous times by court officials, Hunter also filed motions on his own, known as pro-se motions.

In court Tuesday, Hunter insisted that Anthony was being ineffective as his attorney but he could not say specifically how his constitutional rights were being violated, despite being asked several times by Allen to articulate them. Anthony said that many of the disagreements he had with Hunter had to do with Hunter's lack of knowledge about criminal law.

Hunter told Allen at one point during the hearing Tuesday morning that he could prove his innocence.

"I can win," he said. "There's no doubt in my mind."

Allen had considered having Hunter expelled from the courtroom, but Anthony said he would object, arguing that Hunter being banned from his own trial would be prejudicial for his client.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer, who was prosecuting the case with Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel, asked Allen for a 15-minute break to see if Anthony and Hunter could resolve their differences. Allen quickly denied that request but then asked Anthony whether such a break would be productive.

Anthony stood up and told Allen, "No."

In a previous hearing to consider bond in December 2021, Spencer laid out what is alleged to have led to Brown's death. According to Spencer, Hunter and Brown had attended a house party in the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue on April 29, 2016.

On the morning of April 30, 2016, about 8 a.m., Brown left the house and bent down to put trash bags around his tennis shoes to protect the shoes from the rain. Witnesses told police that they saw Hunter pull out a firearm and point it at Brown.

Spencer said Brown didn't see the gun but argued with Hunter after being told that Hunter had pointed the gun at him. Things then appeared to calm down. Four people who had attended the party got into a minivan, and Brown walked toward the vehicle. Spencer said that's when Hunter pulled out his firearm again and fired a total of five times.

Two of the bullets struck Brown, who jumped into the minivan through a window shattered by bullets, Spencer said.

Spencer said the driver of the minivan went to an EMS station where paramedics tried to save Brown's life. He was still breathing at the station but had stopped by the time he was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Afterward, Spencer said, Hunter went to Florida, where he was arrested and extradited to Winston-Salem.

At Tuesday's hearing, Allen told Hunter that this is his last chance. If he refuses to cooperate with his next attorney, a judge will likely determine he has forfeited his right to counsel.

Dresel also told Allen that Hunter's family members had contacted family members of witnesses in the case and accused the witnesses of being snitches. She warned Hunter that any additional contact could be construed as witness intimidation and there could be criminal charges.