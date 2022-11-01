Forsyth judge declares mistrial in murder case where Winston-Salem man represented himself.

A Forsyth County judge declared a mistrial Monday morning in a first-degree murder case where the defendant represented himself.

Harry Lee Hunter Jr., 33, is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. Forsyth County prosecutors allege Hunter fatally shot Joshua Bernard Brown, 27, just after 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016. If Hunter had been convicted of first-degree murder, he faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury was deadlocked 11-1. Eleven of the jurors wanted to convict Hunter of all three charges. One of the jurors disagreed. The jury deliberated for several hours, starting at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. The jury was deadlocked Friday morning, but the jury foreman told Allen he thought the jurors were making progress. They asked for several exhibits, including a photo-line up and a video recording of an interview with an eyewitness. But at 11 a.m. Monday, the jury sent a note saying that the jurors remained deadlocked at 11-1.

Judge Stanley L. Allen of Forsyth Superior Court asked the foreman if the jury was hopelessly deadlocked, and the foreman said the jury was. Allen then declared a mistrial.

During the trial, it seemed clear Hunter had little grasp of the law. He declined to cross-examine many of the witnesses and stumbled through his closing arguments. While the jury was still deliberating, he asked Allen to consider a motion to dismiss due to insufficiency of the evidence. Criminal defense attorneys typically make a motion to dismiss at least once and that is after prosecutors finish presenting their evidence. Such a motion is never considered after a jury has started deliberating.

He challenged the physical evidence in the case. He pointed out that a murder weapon was never found in the case, and no eyewitness directly saw the shooting.

Hunter told the jury in closing arguments to consider that he has rights as a citizen and that he has been awaiting trial for six years.

This is the second time that a mistrial has been declared in Hunter’s case. In July, Allen declared a mistrial after Hunter kept interrupting court proceedings and alleged that his court-appointed attorney, Dan Anthony, was ineffective in his legal representation. Allen made the decision after Anthony asked for a mistrial and requested that he be allowed to withdraw from the case.

Allen initially denied the motion but then reconsidered his decision, allowing both requests. Two days after that hearing, Allen issued an order saying that Hunter had forfeited his right to court-appointed counsel, meaning that Hunter would have to represent himself at trial. Allen had determined that Hunter had had four previous attorneys appointed to represent him. Three of the four attorneys withdrew, citing irreconcilable differences with Hunter. One, David Freedman, died in September 2021. Anthony was the fifth-appointed attorney for Hunter.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel, said at a 2021 bond hearing, that Hunter and Brown had attended a house party in the 800 block of North Cameron Street on April 29, 2016. On the morning of April 30, 2016, about 8 a.m., Brown left the house and bent down to put trash bags around his new tennis shoes to protect the shoes from the rain. Witnesses told police that they saw Hunter pull out a firearm and point it at Brown.

Brown didn’t see the gun but argued with Hunter after being told Hunter had pointed the gun at him, Spencer said. Things appeared to calm down. Then four people who had been at the party got into a minivan, and Brown walked toward the vehicle. Spencer said that is when Hunter pulled out his firearm again and this time, he fired a total of five times. Two of the bullets struck Brown, who jumped through one of the minivans’ windows that had been shattered by bullets, Spencer said at a court hearing.

Spencer said the driver of the minivan went to an EMS station where paramedics tried to save Brown’s life. He was still breathing at the station but stopped by the time he was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

After the shooting, Hunter went to Florida, where investigators tracked him down and had him extradited to Winston-Salem.

Spencer told Allen she doesn’t know when prosecutors will be able to try the case again. She said she and Dresel both have other murder cases they are handling that need to come to trial in the next few months.

Hunter remains in the Forsyth County jail under a bond of $1.5 million. He asked Allen to reduce the bond Monday, but the judge denied the request.