Forsyth judge denies motion challenging the removal of Black juror in 2019 murder case

A Forsyth County judge ruled Wednesday that a prosecutor did not improperly use race to dismiss a potential Black juror in a 2019 murder trial.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court issued the decision after holding a hearing in the matter back in April. Hall had previously ruled the same way during jury selection at the trial in September 2019, but Brown filed an appeal to Hall's decision. The N.C. Court of Appeals sent the case back to Hall for a new hearing, saying that Hall had not properly handled the challenge to the Black juror's removal.

The state appellate court said that Hall had not made specific findings of fact that explained fully why he had denied the challenge.

Hall had been presiding over the trial of William Anthony Brown, 33. A Forsyth County jury convicted Brown of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jahmil Ismail Al-Amin, 25. Al-Amin was shot seven times outside Bethabara Pointe Circle, an apartment complex, on March 10, 2017.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision, Batson V. Kentucky, prohibits prosecutors from using race in jury selection. Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys have a certain number of what are called peremptory challenges, where they can remove a potential juror without giving a reason. But when challenged, a judge can provide an opportunity for a prosecutor to give a non-racial reason for removing a juror.

That's what happened in Brown's case. Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding had used a peremptory challenge to remove a Black juror. Brown's attorney, Jason Crump, objected, and Hall held a hearing. After the hearing, Hall denied Brown's motion challenging the removal of the juror.

According to Hall's order, which was filed in Forsyth Superior Court on Wednesday, the potential Black juror said that her uncle was a convicted felon who had served time in prison and that her current boyfriend was also a felon. She also said that she had a negative experience with police and that there was another incident in which she said the officer had become hostile with her boyfriend "for no reason."

Hall also said that the juror described where she lived as ambiguous. When Crump objected to Breeding's dismissal of the juror, Breeding told Hall that the juror minimized her boyfriend's role in the crime and that she lived in the general area where Al-Amin was fatally shot, Hall wrote in the order.

Crump argued that the juror was the first Black person to be called for the jury and that therefore, Breeding had "struck 100% of qualified African-American jurors." Crump also argued that two white potential jurors mentioned negative experiences with law enforcement and that they had relatives who had been convicted of crimes. Breeding did not use peremptory challenges to dismiss those jurors.

Additionally, Crump said that Breeding had mischaracterized the location of the Black juror's residence and that there was no evidence that the juror had any knowledge about Al-Amin's shooting or that she lived near the crime scene.

At the hearing in April, Crump also argued that there was a difference in how Breeding questioned white jurors and the Black juror.

Hall said that although there might be different interpretations about the juror's description of where she lived, he doesn't believe that Breeding intentionally misstated the evidence to justify removing the juror.

Hall also concluded that the reasons Breeding gave for removing the juror were legitimately non-racial.

Brown is currently serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

