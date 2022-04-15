Forsyth judge denies motion to disqualify attorney for former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner; judge dismisses town's claim that Garner breached her fiduciary duty over nearly $150,000 settlement agreement.

A Forsyth County judge denied Rural Hall town officials' attempts to disqualify the attorney for its former town manager, Megan Garner, and dismissed the town's claim that Garner breached her fiduciary duty by trying to negotiate a nearly $150,000 severance package that the town said she never should have gotten and that Garner never actually received.

The town sued Garner late last year over the severance package, also known as a settlement agreement, and alleged in an amended complaint that Garner violated town ethical codes by having a sexual relationship with former fire chief Andy Marshall, who reported to Garner. Garner then filed a countersuit to the town, alleging that she was unfairly targeted as a woman with a smear campaign orchestrated by some town officials and that she negotiated the settlement agreement to get out of what she said was a hostile working environment.

The latest developments come out of a hearing Wednesday morning in Forsyth Superior Court. But the legal drama started months ago when Garner and the three council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — who voted for her settlement agreement abruptly resigned after an Oct. 21, 2021, meeting, along with town attorney D. Barrett Burge. The day after the meeting, Garner accepted a job as city manager for Graham in Alamance County, where she continues to work.

Judge R. Greg Horne issued the written orders on Thursday. Garner, who is at the center of the ongoing legal drama surrounding the small town of about 3,500 residents in northern Forsyth County, did not appear in court on Wednesday, but she was represented by her attorneys, June Allison and Valerie Bateman.

The first issue that Horne considered Wednesday was a motion that Randy James, the town's interim attorney, filed in February seeking to disqualify Bateman from representing Garner in the lawsuit. James alleged that Bateman had a conflict of interest because her husband's firm, Sanford Holshouser, was hired for $55,000 by the town to do legal services. The town made an initial payment of $15,000, but James said the legal services performed by the law firm had little value. James argued that Robert Jessup, Bateman's husband, referred Bateman to Garner and that Garner helped draft a letter to the town about an alleged smear campaign and helped Garner negotiate the settlement agreement. James alleged part of the $55,000 proposal that Sanford Holshouser presented to the town would have gone to Bateman's legal services for Garner.

James alleged that he didn't know that Bateman and Jessup were married until January of this year.

James argued that he would have to depose Bateman and call her as a witness in a potential trial because Bateman helped draft the settlement agreement, the legality of which is at issue in the lawsuit. He said she would be a necessary witness.

Allison said many people, including the town attorney, were involved in the negotiation. James described Burge, the town attorney at the time, as more of a communicator and minimized his involvement.

Horne concluded that Bateman was not a necessary witness, and that there were plenty of other people involved who could provide the same information that James is seeking from Bateman.

The second issue that Horne dealt with was the claim the town made in its lawsuit that Garner violated her fiduciary duty to the town by illegally obtaining the settlement agreement. The lawsuit alleges that Garner should never have gotten the settlement agreement based on her contract with the town. For one, she was supposed to submit a 90-day notice of resignation, James has argued. Second, she cannot get severance from the town if she takes another position. And third, James argued, the town had grounds to fire her because she violated the town's code of ethics by having an alleged affair with Marshall.

"She's the CEO of Rural Hall," James said in court Wednesday. "The oath (she took) says she is going to act in the best interests of the town."

The town also said Garner never got a pre-audit certification or submitted a budget amendment, which were both required. Garner, however, never received the money from the settlement agreement. The money couldn't be transferred because the amount exceeded the town's transactional limits.

Allison argued Wednesday that Garner certainly has a fiduciary duty to the town, but not when it comes to her own employment. When she was negotiating the settlement agreement, she was an employee of the town and acting in her best interests as an employee.

In her countersuit, Garner denied allegations that she was having an affair with Marshall and that certain town employees, including the current town manager Misty Meadows, were spreading confidential and false allegations against her. Garner also alleges sex-based discrimination and a hostile working environment.

Horne sided with Garner, dismissing the town's claim for breach of fiduciary duty.

James said in an email Thursday that he respectfully disagrees with Horne's ruling on breach of fiduciary duty. He said that the dismissal of his motion to disqualify Bateman was without prejudice, meaning he can re-file.

Bateman also filed a voluntary dismissal on several claims in Garner's countersuit, including defamation and infliction of emotional distress. Bateman said part of the reason she filed those voluntary dismissals is because this is purely a contractual dispute and has nothing to do with allegations about Garner's personal life.

Separately, Allison and Bateman filed a motion to strike and a motion for a protective order. The purpose, according to court documents, is to keep the town from making continued allegations about Garner's personal life and from seeking information, through subpoenas, depositions and discovery, about her personal information, which they called "salacious."

Those motions are still pending.

Separately, Stacy Marshall, ex-wife of Andy Marshall, who was fired in part over the allegations of an alleged affair with Garner, has filed an alienation of affection lawsuit, blaming Garner for ruining her marriage. That lawsuit is pending.

A trial date has not been set on the town's lawsuit against Garner.

