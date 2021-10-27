Forsyth judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for Winston-Salem man accused in fatal stabbing. The man is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

A Forsyth County judge denied a request to unsecure a $50,000 bond for a Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing his former roommate to death last year.
Sampson Bash, 52, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Keith Renard Bowman. Bowman was stabbed to death on June 25, 2020.
Bash has been held the past 15 months at the Forsyth County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond. Alexander Stubbs, Bash's attorney, asked for his bond to be unsecured so that he could be released from jail.
Assistant District Attorney Molly-Catherine K. Goodson objected, saying that Bash represented a danger to the community and listing Bash's lengthy criminal record that includes several convictions for assault.
Judge Daniel A. Keuhnerd of Forsyth Superior Court denied the request.
According to Goodson, Bash and Bowman used to be roommates, but because of Bash's behavior, Bowman kicked Bash out. She said there was another incident where Bash came and Bowman had to call the police.
On June 25, 2020, Winston-Salem police officers were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Byron Street after getting a call about a stabbing. They went to the apartment at 10:21 p.m. that night.
They found Bowman, 63, lying on the ground outside of the apartment complex with a stab wound. According to an obituary, Bowman was the youngest son of the late Carl H. Russell Sr., who founded Russell Funeral Home, a prominent Black-owned funeral home in Winston-Salem, in 1939.
Goodson said that Bash and Bowman had an argument and that Bash stabbed Bowman with a knife. Stubbs said in court that Bowman had been coming toward Bash with an object and that Bash stabbed Bowman once in the stomach.
Bowman was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Goodson said that a small scalpel was found underneath Bowman's body.
After the stabbing, Goodson alleged, Bash went to the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street and told someone that he had killed Bowman. He also waived his rights and gave a statement to Winston-Salem police that he had killed Bowman, Goodson said in court.
Stubbs said that Bash has a long history of mental illness and has a low IQ. He also said it would be easier to prepare for a possible trial if Bash was out of jail due to Bash's intellectual difficulties.
Stubbs told Keuhnert that if released, Bash would either live with his brother in Lexington or with his sister in Winston-Salem.
Goodson said Bash has previous criminal convictions that include assaults on a female, assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation and resisting a public officer. She said Bash has been convicted seven times for carrying a concealed weapon and he has two convictions — one in 2008 and another in 2016 — for failing to appear in court.
Keuhnert said in court that he was going to deny the request to adjust the bond because of Bash's prior criminal history.
