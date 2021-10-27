Forsyth judge denies request to adjust a $50,000 bond for Winston-Salem man accused in fatal stabbing. The man is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Goodson said that Bash and Bowman had an argument and that Bash stabbed Bowman with a knife. Stubbs said in court that Bowman had been coming toward Bash with an object and that Bash stabbed Bowman once in the stomach.

Bowman was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Goodson said that a small scalpel was found underneath Bowman's body.

After the stabbing, Goodson alleged, Bash went to the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street and told someone that he had killed Bowman. He also waived his rights and gave a statement to Winston-Salem police that he had killed Bowman, Goodson said in court.

Stubbs said that Bash has a long history of mental illness and has a low IQ. He also said it would be easier to prepare for a possible trial if Bash was out of jail due to Bash's intellectual difficulties.

Stubbs told Keuhnert that if released, Bash would either live with his brother in Lexington or with his sister in Winston-Salem.