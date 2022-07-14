Forsyth judge: Murder suspect had problems with five attorneys. Court won't give him a sixth.

A Winston-Salem man facing a possible life sentence if convicted of first-degree murder won't have a court-appointed attorney representing him when his case comes up for trial, a Forsyth County judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Stanley L. Allen of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing and said that Harry Lee Hunter, 32, has forfeited his right to court-appointed counsel. The decision came two days after Allen declared a mistrial in Hunter's case. Hunter had interrupted court proceedings, argued with his attorney, Dan Anthony, and alleged that Anthony was ineffective. Anthony asked that he be allowed to withdraw from the case. Allen granted Anthony's request, resulting in a mistrial before a jury could even be seated.

Hunter is accused of shooting Joshua Bernard Brown, 27, to death just after 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016. Hunter is charged with first-degree murder in Brown's death as well as possession of a firearm by a felon. If he is convicted of first-degree murder, he will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said that Hunter fired a gun a total of five times outside of a house where both men had attended a party. Two bullets struck Brown, who jumped into a minivan through a window shattered by bullets, prosecutors said.

In declaring a mistrial, Allen said in court that Hunter has had a total of five court-appointed attorneys, including Anthony. He refused to cooperate with most of those attorneys and those attorneys asked to be removed from Hunter's case. Hunter sought to remove his fourth attorney, David Freedman, but Freedman died in September. Anthony, his fifth court-appointed attorney, was appointed to represent Hunter after Freedman's death.

On Monday, Allen presided over pre-trial motions. As Anthony argued his motions, Hunter kept interrupting and made objections. Before the court could proceed to trial, there had to be a hearing to confirm that Hunter was competent to stand trial. While Allen was considering a report by a forensic psychiatrist that concluded he was competent, Hunter objected and insisted that the psychiatrist should be ordered to testify.

Anthony quietly and urgently told Hunter several times to stop talking and that his interruptions were preventing Anthony from effectively arguing on his behalf. Allen also told Hunter to stop talking several times.

At one point, Allen considered banning Hunter from the courtroom but Anthony argued that such a move would be prejudicial to Hunter at trial. By Tuesday morning, Forsyth County prosecutors Jessica Spencer and Elisabeth Dresel had agreed on 12 potential jurors. Anthony had not had a chance to question those jurors before Allen declared a mistrial.

On Tuesday, Allen ordered that the Capital Defender Office or the Indigent Defense Services appoint a new attorney for Hunter, but at a last-minute hearing Thursday morning, Allen changed his mind.

Now, Hunter will represent himself, with Anthony serving as what is known as stand-by counsel. Anthony is no longer Hunter's attorney but can help Hunter present information to the court that might be favorable. He can also provide Hunter legal guidance.

But it is Hunter's responsibility to file motions, call witnesses and question them and make opening statements and closing arguments during the trial.

Brittany Bromell, assistant professor of criminal law at UNC School of Government, said she could not comment on Hunter's case. But in general, it doesn't happen very often that criminal defendants forfeit court-appointed counsel in felony cases.

A judge can rule that a criminal defendant has forfeited their right to court-appointed counsel if the judge finds that the defendant has engaged in flagrant misconduct, used delaying tactics, refused to participate in their defense or was abusive in court. For example, Bromell said, there has been a case where a defendant used profanity in court, threw a water bottle at his attorney and was found to be in contempt of court.

A new trial date has not been set for Hunter, who is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $1 million bond on the murder charge.