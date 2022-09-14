Forsyth judge orders DNA testing for ballistics evidence in 1993 double-homicide case. Winston-Salem man said the DNA testing might help prove his innocence.

A Forsyth County judge had decided six months ago that he was going to deny a Winston-Salem man's request for new forensic testing on ballistics evidence that the man believed could prove his innocence. But the judge changed his mind, partially granting the man's request on Wednesday.

And the judge said one of the main reasons was how short the man's original trial was — barely a full day of testimony. A jury came back with guilty verdicts after a mere 38 minutes of deliberation.

"What has bothered me was the nature of the trial — a 2½-day trial," Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court said Wednesday morning during a hearing.

At issue was a request from John Robert Hayes III, a 50-year-old Winston-Salem man who has served 28 years in prison for the fatal shooting on July 25, 1993 of two men outside an illegal drink house — Waddell Lynn Bitting and Stephen Joel Samuels. He is serving two consecutive life sentences after he was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.

Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that on July 25, 1993, Hayes walked out of the drink house, went to a blue Toyota, pulled out a medium-caliber gun and fired down the street, killing Bitting and Samuels. But Hayes has claimed innocence, unsuccessfully appealing his case all the way up to the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

He has argued through his attorneys that Forsyth County prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that could have proved his innocence. His attorneys didn't uncover that evidence, which includes statements from eight witnesses who identified other shooters, until 20 years after his conviction. That evidence also included two shell casings found by a man on the porch of the drink house when 12 other shell casings were found either on the street or the sidewalk.

Hayes' attorneys said the fact that two shell casings were found on the porch shatters the state's entire theory of the case because all 14 shell casings came from the same gun, which was never recovered, and it makes no sense that two shell casings would end up on the porch if prosecutors allege that Hayes fired the gun while standing in the street.

In November, Mark Rabil, director of the Innocence and Justice Clinic at Wake Forest University's law school, and Emily Thornton, filed a motion asking a judge to order new forensic testing of ballistics evidence. They wanted the 14 shell casings and a projectile taken from Bitting's body at autopsy to be tested for DNA and latent fingerprints. They said scientists can use new technology that was not available at Hayes' trial. The testing, they argued, could help definitively exclude Hayes as a suspect and possibly lead investigators to the actual shooter or someone associated with the shooter.

They also asked a judge to order that the ballistics evidence be submitted to a federal database called the National Integrated Ballistics Imaging Network, which could help determine if the same firearm used to kill Bitting and Samuels was used in other crimes, according to the motion.

Hall said in opening remarks at the hearing that he was dead-set against granting the motion in its entirety six months ago and had already drafted a written order denying the request. Over the last six months, Hall said he had reviewed the draft order, taking it with him to other courthouses in the state, as he presided over other cases. He said he could never bring himself to sign the order.

One of the major reasons why, he said, was that the trial was so short. Before he became a judge, Hall was a longtime prosecutor in the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, taking on the most high-profile murder cases. He said Wednesday that he couldn't understand how a double-homicide could be tried in less than a week.

"The trial was an anomaly, in my experience," he said.

According to a trial transcript, jury selection started on July 18, 1994 and lasted less than two hours. On July 19, 1994, the jury started deliberating at 3:07 p.m. and came back with a verdict 38 minutes later at 3:45 p.m.

"My first instinct was to deny the whole request," he said. "We are looking at a 29-year case."

Rabil said in court Wednesday that the eight witnesses identified specific shooters by name and included other details, such as possible motive for shooting Bitting and Samuels. None of that was turned over to Hayes or the jury, Rabil said.

The jury also was never told about the two shell casings found on the drink house porch by John Hamm (who has since died) who turned them over to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Prosecutors only mentioned the 12 shell casings found on the street or the sidewalk.

Rabil said there were problems with the eyewitness testimony. For instance, cousins Anita Jeter and Mary Geter gave statements that contradicted what they initially told police. They said they never drank and only rarely went to the drink house. But Jeter worked at the drink house. They also told police that they saw Hayes fire a large-caliber gun, but it was a medium-caliber weapon that killed Biting and Samuels.

Cynthia Coleman, another witness, told police she saw a man fire a gun but she never identified Hayes as the shooter. She gave inconsistent statements about the description of the shooter, Rabil and Thornton have said. She also initially told police that the shooter fired from the porch and then later said he fired from a blue Toyota, according to the motion. Jeter and Geter also said the shooter fired from a blue Toyota.

Rabil also said the jury never learned that a third man, Kenneth Evans, was also shot on July 25, 1993 and that he identified someone other than Hayes as the person who shot Biting and Samuels. No one was ever charged with shooting Evans.

Assistant District Attorney Alison Lester said Hall should deny the request because there is no compelling reason to believe that the jury would have come back with a different verdict acquitting Hayes. In fact, she said, the jury was told that there were multiple shooters, and there were three eyewitnesses who all consistently said that the shooter fired a gun by a blue car, Lester said.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has stood by Hayes' conviction, saying that the case has been reviewed several times by state and federal courts, and Hayes' conviction has been upheld.

"We should rely on the jury's verdict," Lester said in court on Wednesday.

But Rabil said in court that a guilty verdict by a jury shouldn't close the door if there is significant evidence that the defendant might be innocent.

"Finality is all well and good but getting the right person is (also) all well and good," Rabil said.